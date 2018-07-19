Deaths in Longford - Thursday, July 19, 2018 - Evening

Michael Kelleher Drumhaldry, Carrigallen, Leitrim

The death occurred on Thursday, July 19 2018 of Michael Kelleher Drumhaldry, Carrigallen, Leitrim, peacefully at St Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown, Dublin surrounded by his loving family.

Michael is deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Christina, daughters Caroline and Martina, sons Michéal and Kieran, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, brothers John and Fr Frank, sisters Rose and Teresa, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, niece, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at his home tomorrow, Friday, from 2-6pm with house private at all other times please. Removal on Friday evening to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Drumeela at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown, Dublin c/o Gorby Funeral Directors, Newtowngore.

Anthony (Tony) WARD, London and formerly of Teffia Park, Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred on Wednesday, July 18 of Anthony (Tony) Ward, London and formerly of Teffia Park, Longford after a short illness borne with great dignity.

Predeceased by his parents Joe and Kathleen and recently by his sister Linda (Moran), Anthony will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his sisters Valerie and Martina, brothers Gerard, Joseph and Tommy, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles and many relations and friends.

Cremation has taken place in London, but a memorial service celebrating Tony’s life will take place on Saturday, July 21 in Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, at 12 o’clock. There will be an opportunity to sympathise with the family after the service. Interment of ashes will take place in Ballymacormack Cemetery.

John Francis Yorke, Forest Hill, Drogheda, Louth / Ardagh, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, after a short, but spirited, battle against his illness, on Tuesday, July 17 of John Francis Yorke, Forest Hill, Drogheda, Co Louth and formerly of Ardagh, Co Longford.

John Francis (Retired Garda Sergeant), beloved husband of Mary and loving dad of Gordon and Aishlin. Sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughter, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, mother in law, aunt, nieces, nephews, cousins, also fondly remembered by his former colleagues, team mates, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his home from 4pm until 9pm on Wednesday evening July 18 and Thursday evening July 19. Removal on Friday morning July 20 at 10.30am, arriving to Our Lady of Lourdes Church for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Newtown Cross Lawn, Cemetery, Termonfeckin Road. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to The Oncology Unit Bon Secours Hospital, Dublin. House private on Friday morning.

Mary Mae McKiernan (née Reilly), Drumshanbo North, Aughavas, Leitrim

The death occurred, surrounded by her family in the wonderful care of the staff of the ICU Unit, Cavan General Hospital. on Monday, July 16 of Mary Mae McKiernan née Reilly, Drumshanbo North, Aughavas, Co Leitrim.

Predeceased by her husband John, her son Seamus, sister; Monica and brothers; Philip and J.P. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving family; Josie, Sean, Michéal, Brendan, Elaine, Philip and Enda, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters; Teresa, Josephine, Deirdre and Ellen, brother; Bernard, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends. May Mary Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her residence on Wednesday, July 18 from 3pm and on Thursday, July 19 from 12 noon to 3pm with removal to arrive at St Joseph’s Church, Aughavas at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, July 20 at 11am with burial afterwards to the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the ICU Unit, Cavan General Hospital c/o McKeon’s Funeral Directors, Cloone. House private on Thursday from 3pm please.

Percy Cartwright, Drumalt, Arva, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital, surrounded by his loving family, on Monday, July 16 of Percy Cartwright, Drumalt, Arva, Co Cavan.

Sadly missed by his wife Maureen, son Darragh, daughter Ashling, daughter-in-law Mary, son-in-law Jonathan, sisters Lily Gilphin, Derrylane and Velma Faris, Newtownards.

Reposing at his residence on Wednesday, July 18 from 11am to 10pm. Funeral Service on Thursday, July 19 at 2pm at Church of Ireland, Arva followed by private cremation service on Friday, July 20. House strictly private on Thursday and Friday please. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Cavan / Monaghan Palliative Care c/o any family member.

