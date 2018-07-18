Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, July 18, 2018

Margaret O'Hara, Lanna Aoibhinn, Townparks, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred on Monday, July 16 of Margaret O'Hara, Lanna Aoibhinn, Townparks, Longford town. Predeceased by her father James. Margaret will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, son Aaron, her twin Kevin, extended family and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford, on Wednesday, July 18 from 6pm until 7pm, concluding with prayers at 7pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Thursday, July 19 at 11am in St Joseph’s Hospital Chapel, Longford, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The Irish Heart Foundation c/o Glennon’s Funeral Directors or any family member.

It was Margaret’s wishes that there was to be no sympathising at the Funeral Home or in the church.

John Francis Yorke, Forest Hill, Drogheda, Louth / Ardagh, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, after a short, but spirited, battle against his illness, on Tuesday, July 17 of John Francis Yorke, Forest Hill, Drogheda, Co Louth and formerly of Ardagh, Co Longford.

John Francis (Retired Garda Sergeant), beloved husband of Mary and loving dad of Gordon and Aishlin. Sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughter, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, mother in law, aunt, nieces, nephews, cousins, also fondly remembered by his former colleagues, team mates, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his home from 4pm until 9pm on Wednesday evening July 18 and Thursday evening July 19. Removal on Friday morning July 20 at 10.30am, arriving to Our Lady of Lourdes Church for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Newtown Cross Lawn, Cemetery, Termonfeckin Road. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to The Oncology Unit Bon Secours Hospital, Dublin. House private on Friday morning.

Michael Cahill, Ballinalee Village, Ballinalee, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family, on Tuesday, July 17 of Michael Cahill, Ballinalee Village, Ballinalee, Longford. Michael will be dearly missed by his loving wife Julie, brothers John (Bristol, England) and Joseph (Dun laoghaire, Dublin), brothers-in-law,sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand-nephew, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

And while he lies in peaceful sleep, His memory we shall always keep. May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his home. House strictly private at all times please. Remains arriving to The Holy Trinity Church, Ballinalee on Wednesday, July 18 for prayers at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, July 19 at 12 noon followed with burial in St Emer's Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Longford Palliative Care, donation box in the church.

Frank Walsh, Carrickduff, Dring, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully at Mullingar Regional Hospital surrounded by his loving family, on Monday, July 16 of Frank Walsh, Carrickduff, Dring, Longford.

Predeceased by his wife Anna Mae and grand daughter Maria. Beloved father of Karen (Gray), Francis, Elaine (O’Boyle) and Stephanie (Scanlon). Sadly missed by his heartbroken family, adoring grandchildren Eleanor, Stephen, Ciaran, Eimear, Ruth, Aisling, Shane, Tomas, Aaron, David, Amy, Frankie and Anna, sister Maura, brother Vincent, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, many friends and neighbours. May he Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, July 18 at 2pm in St Mary’s Church, Carra followed by burial in Granardkill Cemetery.

Thomas ‘Tom’ Blessington, Lisryan, Granard, Longford

The death occurred, suddenly at his home, on Saturday, July 14 of Thomas ‘Tom’ Blessington, Lisryan, Granard, Longford and formerly of Aughakilmore. Predeceased by his wife Mary, brother Eugene and sister Margaret. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken daughter Orla, son Colin, brothers Michael and Declan, sisters Marie and Bridget, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. May he Rest In Peace.

Removal on Wednesday morning, July 18 to St Mary’s Church, Boherquill for Funeral mass at 12 noon followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Oliver Leslie, Drumhirk, Farnaught, Mohill, Leitrim / Farnaught, Leitrim

The death occurred, following a tragic accident, on Monday, July 16 of Oliver Leslie, Drumhirk, Farnaught, Mohill, Co Leitrim.

Predeceased by his father Peter. Sadly missed by his heartbroken mother; Kathleen, brothers; Noel and Colm, sister; Jennifer, brother-in-law; John, his girlfriend Catriona, niece, nephew, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. May Oliver Rest in Peace.

Remains reposing at his residence on Wednesday, July 18 from 11am to 5pm with removal to arrive at St Mary's Church, Gortletteragh at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, July 19 at 12 noon followed by burial to Farnaught Cemetery. House private outside reposing hours please.

Mary Mae McKiernan (née Reilly), Drumshanbo North, Aughavas, Leitrim

The death occurred, surrounded by her family in the wonderful care of the staff of the ICU Unit, Cavan General Hospital. on Monday, July 16 of Mary Mae McKiernan née Reilly, Drumshanbo North, Aughavas, Co Leitrim.

Predeceased by her husband John, her son Seamus, sister; Monica and brothers; Philip and J.P. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving family; Josie, Sean, Michéal, Brendan, Elaine, Philip and Enda, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters; Teresa, Josephine, Deirdre and Ellen, brother; Bernard, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends. May Mary Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her residence on Wednesday, July 18 from 3pm and on Thursday, July 19 from 12 noon to 3pm with removal to arrive at St Joseph’s Church, Aughavas at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, July 20 at 11am with burial afterwards to the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the ICU Unit, Cavan General Hospital c/o McKeon’s Funeral Directors, Cloone. House private on Thursday from 3pm please.

Dolores Plunkett (née Browne), Togher, Finea, Westmeath / Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully at her home in the loving care of her family, on Tuesday, July 17 of Dolores Plunkett (nee Browne), Togher, Finea, Westmeath/ Cavan.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Gerry, daughter Yvonne, sons Patrick, Denis, and Glen, sisters Carmel Maguire, Marion Browne, Noeleen Tuite, brothers Michael, Paul, Tony and Ray, Aunty Ita, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. May she rest in peace.

Removal arriving to St Mary's Church, Finea on Wednesday evening, July 18 at 7 pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, July 19 at 11am. Interment afterwards in local cemetery. House strictly private please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society c/o The Funeral Director.

As a mark of respect Plunketts Concrete will be closed on Thursday. July 19.

Marion McCormack (Keaney), Castleknock, Dublin / Longford

The death occurred, peacefully at St James’s Hospital, on Monday, July 16 of Marion McCormack (Keaney), Castleknock, Dublin 15 and formerly of Lisduff, Co Longford. Beloved wife of John, much loved mother of Cormac and Aisling and sister of Violet and Jimmy. Sadly missed by her loving family, relatives and friends.

Removal to St Brigid’s Church of Ireland, Castleknock on Wednesday evening July 18 arriving at 6pm. Funeral Service on Thursday, July 19 at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. House private please.





Percy Cartwright, Drumalt, Arva, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital, surrounded by his loving family, on Monday, July 16 of Percy Cartwright, Drumalt, Arva, Co Cavan.

Sadly missed by his wife Maureen, son Darragh, daughter Ashling, daughter-in-law Mary, son-in-law Jonathan, sisters Lily Gilphin, Derrylane and Velma Faris, Newtownards.

Reposing at his residence on Wednesday, July 18 from 11am to 10pm. Funeral Service on Thursday, July 19 at 2pm at Church of Ireland, Arva followed by private cremation service on Friday, July 20. House strictly private on Thursday and Friday please. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Cavan / Monaghan Palliative Care c/o any family member.

William ‘Willie’ Reilly, Cement Road, Drogheda, Louth / Drumshanbo, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully at the Valley Nursing Home, Co Tyrone, on Sunday, July 15 of William ‘Willie’ Reilly, late of Cement Road, Drogheda and formerly of Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim.

William ‘Willie’, husband of the late Mary Philomena and dad of the late Winifred. Deeply regretted by his sons Bernard, Martin and Christopher, daughters Mary-Theresa, Margaret, Patricia, Pauline and Noreen, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Townley’s Funeral Home, Crosslanes, Drogheda from 5pm until 7pm on Wednesday evening, July 18. Removal on Thursday morning, July 19 at 10.30am arriving to Our Lady of Lourdes Church for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Peter’s Cemetery.





