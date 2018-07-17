Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, July 17, 2018 - evening

Michael Cahill, Ballinalee Village, Ballinalee, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family, on Tuesday, July 17 of Michael Cahill, Ballinalee Village, Ballinalee, Longford. Michael will be dearly missed by his loving wife Julie, brothers John (Bristol, England) and Joseph (Dun laoghaire, Dublin), brothers-in-law,sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand-nephew, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

And while he lies in peaceful sleep, His memory we shall always keep. May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his home. House strictly private at all times please. Remains arriving to The Holy Trinity Church, Ballinalee on Wednesday, July 18 for prayers at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, July 19 at 12 noon followed with burial in St Emer's Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Longford Palliative Care, donation box in the church.

Frank Walsh, Carrickduff, Dring, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully at Mullingar Regional Hospital surrounded by his loving family, on Monday, July 16 of Frank Walsh, Carrickduff, Dring, Longford.

Predeceased by his wife Anna Mae and grand daughter Maria. Beloved father of Karen (Gray), Francis, Elaine (O’Boyle) and Stephanie (Scanlon). Sadly missed by his heartbroken family, adoring grandchildren Eleanor, Stephen, Ciaran, Eimear, Ruth, Aisling, Shane, Tomas, Aaron, David, Amy, Frankie and Anna, sister Maura, brother Vincent, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, many friends and neighbours. May he Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home on Tuesday, July 17 from 12 noon until 6pm, family time thereafter. Removal to St Mary’s Church, Carra, arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, July 18 at 2pm followed by burial in Granardkill Cemetery.

Thomas ‘Tom’ Blessington, Lisryan, Granard, Longford

The death occurred, suddenly at his home, on Saturday, July 14 of Thomas ‘Tom’ Blessington, Lisryan, Granard, Longford and formerly of Aughakilmore. Predeceased by his wife Mary, brother Eugene and sister Margaret. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken daughter Orla, son Colin, brothers Michael and Declan, sisters Marie and Bridget, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. May he Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his home on Tuesday, July 17 from 3pm to 10pm. Removal on Wednesday morning, July 18 to St Mary’s Church, Boherquill for Funeral mass at 12 noon followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Oliver Leslie, Drumhirk, Farnaught, Mohill, Leitrim / Farnaught, Leitrim

The death occurred, following a tragic accident, on Monday, July 16 of Oliver Leslie, Drumhirk, Farnaught, Mohill, Co Leitrim.

Predeceased by his father Peter. Sadly missed by his heartbroken mother; Kathleen, brothers; Noel and Colm, sister; Jennifer, brother-in-law; John, his girlfriend Catriona, niece, nephew, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. May Oliver Rest in Peace.

Remains reposing at his residence on Tuesday, July 17 from 11am and on Wednesday, July 18 from 11am to 5pm with removal to arrive at St Mary's Church, Gortletteragh at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, July 19 at 12 noon followed by burial to Farnaught Cemetery. House private outside reposing hours please.

Dolores Plunkett (née Browne), Togher, Finea, Westmeath / Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully at her home in the loving care of her family, on Tuesday, July 17 of Dolores Plunkett (nee Browne), Togher, Finea, Westmeath/ Cavan.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Gerry, daughter Yvonne, sons Patrick, Denis, and Glen, sisters Carmel Maguire, Marion Browne, Noeleen Tuite, brothers Michael, Paul, Tony and Ray, Aunty Ita, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. May she rest in peace.

Removal arriving to St Mary's Church, Finea on Wednesday evening, July 18 at 7 pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, July 19 at 11am. Interment afterwards in local cemetery. House strictly private please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society c/o The Funeral Director.

As a mark of respect Plunketts Concrete will be closed on Thursday. July 19.

Marion McCormack (Keaney), Castleknock, Dublin / Longford

The death occurred, peacefully at St James’s Hospital, on Monday, July 16 of Marion McCormack (Keaney), Castleknock, Dublin 15 and formerly of Lisduff, Co Longford. Beloved wife of John, much loved mother of Cormac and Aisling and sister of Violet and Jimmy. Sadly missed by her loving family, relatives and friends.

Removal to St Brigid’s Church of Ireland, Castleknock on Wednesday evening July 18 arriving at 6pm. Funeral Service on Thursday, July 19 at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. House private please.



William ‘Liam’ Reilly, Corfree, Loch Gowna, Cavan

The death occurred on Saturday, July 14 of William ‘Liam’ Reilly, The Bronx, New York and formerly of Corfree, Loch Gowna, Co Cavan. Sadly missed by his loving wife Shelia, children; Natashia and Meade. Brothers; Martin (Corfree, Loch Gowna) Gerard (Ballinagh) Colm and Danny England, sisters Annette (Roscommon), Ellie Rose (New York), nieces and nephews, brothers in law, sisters in law, relatives and friends. RIP.

Percy Cartwright, Drumalt, Arva, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital, surrounded by his loving family, on Monday, July 16 of Percy Cartwright, Drumalt, Arva, Co Cavan.

Sadly missed by his wife Maureen, son Darragh, daughter Ashling, daughter-in-law Mary, son-in-law Jonathan, sisters Lily Gilphin, Derrylane and Velma Faris, Newtownards.

Reposing at his residence on Tuesday, July 17 from 5pm to 10pm and on Wednesday, July 18 from 11am to 10pm. Funeral Service on Thursday, July 19 at 2pm at Church of Ireland, Arva followed by private cremation service on Friday, July 20. House strictly private on Thursday and Friday please. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Cavan / Monaghan Palliative Care c/o any family member.

William ‘Willie’ Reilly, Cement Road, Drogheda, Louth / Drumshanbo, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully at the Valley Nursing Home, Co Tyrone, on Sunday, July 15 of William ‘Willie’ Reilly, late of Cement Road, Drogheda and formerly of Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim.

William ‘Willie’, husband of the late Mary Philomena and dad of the late Winifred. Deeply regretted by his sons Bernard, Martin and Christopher, daughters Mary-Theresa, Margaret, Patricia, Pauline and Noreen, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Townley’s Funeral Home, Crosslanes, Drogheda from 5pm until 7pm on Tuesday evening July 17 and Wednesday evening, July 18. Removal on Thursday morning, July 19 at 10.30am arriving to Our Lady of Lourdes Church for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Peter’s Cemetery.





