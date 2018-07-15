Deaths in Longford - Sunday, July 15, 2018 - evening

Thomas ‘Tom’ Blessington, Lisryan, Granard, Longford

The death occurred, suddenly at his home, on Saturday, July 14 of Thomas ‘Tom’ Blessington, Lisryan, Granard, Longford and formerly of Aughakilmore. Predeceased by his wife Mary, brother Eugene and sister Margaret. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken daughter Orla, son Colin, brothers Michael and Declan, sisters Marie and Bridget, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. May he Rest In Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later.



William ‘Liam’ Reilly, Corfree, Loch Gowna, Cavan

The death occurred on Saturday, July 14 of William ‘Liam’ Reilly, The Bronx, New York and formerly of Corfree, Loch Gowna, Co Cavan. Sadly missed by his loving wife Shelia, children; Natashia and Meade. Brothers; Martin (Corfree, Loch Gowna) Gerard (Ballinagh) Colm and Danny England, sisters Annette (Roscommon), Ellie Rose (New York), nieces and nephews, brothers in law, sisters in law, relatives and friends. RIP.



Rod James Frazer, Garden Cottage, Tullynally Castle, Castlepollard, Westmeath

The death occurred, suddenly at his residence, on Friday, July 13 of Rod James Frazer, Garden Cottage, Tullynally Castle, Castlepollard, Westmeath. Survived by his loving wife Justine, sons Alex and Jake, daughter Stevie Louise, his mother and father, brother, niece, extended family and a wide circle of friends. May he Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his residence, Garden Cottage, Tullynally Castle, on Monday, July 16 from 5pm until 10pm. House private thereafter. Removal on Tuesday, July 17 to Church of Ireland, Castlepollard, for 12 noon Funeral Service. Afterwards to Lakeside Crematorium, Cavan. (Private Please). House Strictly Private Tuesday morning.

The family would like to thank the local Fire Brigade, Ambulance Service and Gardai for their quick response and professionalism.



Francis McNulty, Tullyskearney, Rossinver, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully at Our Lady's Hospital, Manorhamilton, on Saturday, July 14 of Francis McNulty, Tullyskearney, Rossinver, Leitrim. Deeply regretted by his loving brothers Hugh and Patrick, Tullyskearney.

Funeral Mass on Monday, July 16 at 11am in St Aidan's Church, Ballaghmeehan, with burial afterwards in Rossinver New Cemetery. House private, please.

Liam Flynn, 'Hillview', Hill Street, Mohill, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital, surrounded by his family, on Saturday, July 14 of Liam Flynn, 'Hillview', Hill Street, Mohill, Leitrim. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Helen, son Richard, daughter-in-law Trish, daughter Sinéad, son-in-law John and his adored grandchildren, Liam and Róisín, sisters Tessie and Rosie, cousins, nieces and nephews, neighbours and his large circle of friends. Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Monday, July 16 at 11am in St Patrick's Church, Mohill, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Donations to The Stroke Unit, Sligo University Hospital and Palliative Care.

