Deaths in Longford - Friday, July 13, 2018

Ellen Rose ‘Nell’ Kearns (née Kirwan), 32 Park Lane, Wembley, England, Killoe, Longford

The death occurred on Tuesday, June 26 of Ellen Rose ‘Nell’ Kearns (née Kirwan), 32 Park Lane, Wembley, England, formerly of Ennybegs, Killoe, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Philip, sisters Nan and Mary Kate McNamee (Molly, Aughnacliffe), brothers Patrick, Frank and Bill, Ellen Rose will be sadly missed by her sons Philip and Sean, daughter Terry, grandson Liam, nieces, nephews, relatives and her close friends. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. May her gentle soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Battery Rd, Longford on Friday, July 13 from 6pm until 8pm.Funeral Mass on Saturday, July 14 at 12 noon in St Colmcille's Church, Aughnacliffe, followed with burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Please Note! Parking for Connell's Funeral Home is now in Connolly Barracks, please follow signs.

Sean McNamee, Drumderg, Longford

The death has occurred on Wednesday, July 11 of Sean McNamee, Drumderg, Ballinalee, Co Longford peacefully at home.

Loving husband of Teresa and father of Genevieve Sean and Andrew, deeply regretted by his daughters in law Martina and Jolene, grandchildren Shannon Aoife Rian and Oran, brother Frank, sisters Rosaleen Anna and Veronica sister-in-law brothers in law nieces and nephews relatives and friends.

Reposing at home with removal arriving at the Holy Trinity Church, Ballinalee on Friday, July 13 at 8pm Funeral mass on Saturday, July 14 at 12 noon with burial in St Emer’s Cemetery, Ballinalee. House Private please.

Brigid Rowan, Foigha, Ballymahon, Longford

The death occurred on Wednesday, July 11 of Brigid Rowan, Foigha, Ballymahon, Longford, peacefully surrounded by her loving family and caring staff at Thomond Lodge Nursing Home, Ballymahon.

Lovingly remembered by her sisters Kitty (O'Sullivan) and Betty (McGoey), her brothers Jimmy, Fr John and Dan, her sisters-in-law Tess and Dolores, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, relatives carers, friends and neighbors. Rest in Peace.

Requiem Mass in St Dominic's Church, Kenagh on Friday, July 13 at 12 noon followed by burial at Kilcommock Cemetery.

Anthony ‘Tony’ Gill, Maghera, The Pigeons, Athlone, Westmeath

The recent death has occurred on Thursday July 12 of Anthony ‘Tony’ Gill, Maghera, The Pigeons, Athlone, Westmeath, aged 80, peacefully at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Teresa (nee O'Brien), daughters Mary Teresa Keogan, Johanna Smith and Jacinta McDonnell and sons Anthony and James, his sisters Bernadette Cassells and Philomena Donlon and brother Brian, grandchildren and extended family, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his residence on Friday, July 13 from 2pm until 9pm. Removal from his residence on Saturday morning, July 14 for Requiem Mass in St Mary's Church, Tang at 11am. Burial immediately afterwards in Templevalley Cemetery.



Liam McPherson, Shannon Quay, Rooskey, Leitrim / Swords, Dublin

The recent death has occurred on Thursday, July 12 of Liam McPherson, Shannon Quay, Rooskey, Co. Leitrim and late of Swords, Co. Dublin, suddenly at his home.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret, son Graham, brothers Michael (Coolock) and Frank (Sutton), sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey on Saturday evening July 14 from 3.30pm until 5.30pm with removal to St Michael's Church, Bornacoola, arriving at 6.30pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Sunday, July 15 at 11am with funeral afterwards to Cloonmorris Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if so desired to Irish Cancer Society.

Bridget ‘Bridgie’ Beirne (née Quinn), Castland, Tulsk, Roscommon

The death occurred on Tuesday, July 10 of Bridget ‘Bridgie’ Beirne (nee Quinn), Castland, Tulsk, Roscommon, peacefully after a long illness gracefully borne at The Sacred Heart Hospital, Roscommon.

Predeceased by her dear husband Charlie, loving daughter Bernadette Dufficy and sisters May and Nora. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing son-in-law Jarlath, grandchildren Roxana, Cíaran and Gillian, nieces, nephews, sister-in-law, cousins, friends and neighbours. Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Friday, July 13 at 12 noon in Church of S.S. Eithne & Fidelma, Tulsk. Burial afterwards in Tulsk Cemetery.

