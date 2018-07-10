Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, July 10, 2018

Ellen Rose ‘Nell’ Kearns (née Kirwan), 32 Park Lane, Wembley, England, Killoe, Longford

The death occurred on Tuesday, June 26 of Ellen Rose ‘Nell’ Kearns (née Kirwan), 32 Park Lane, Wembley, England, formerly of Ennybegs, Killoe, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Philip, sisters Nan and Mary Kate McNamee (Molly, Aughnacliffe), brothers Patrick, Frank and Bill, Ellen Rose will be sadly missed by her sons Philip and Sean, daughter Terry, grandson Liam, nieces, nephews, relatives and her close friends. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. May her gentle soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Connell's Funeral Home, Church St, Battery Rd, Longford on Friday, July 13 from 6pm until 8pm.Funeral Mass on Saturday, July 14 at 12 noon in St Colmcille's Church, Aughnacliffe, followed with burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Please Note! Parking for Connell's Funeral Home is now in Connolly Barracks, please follow signs.

David Farrell, Knock, Lanesboro, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family, on Monday, July 9 of David Farrell, 1 Knock, Lanesboro, Co Longford.

Deeply regretted by his dad Gerry, mam Teresa, sister Melissa, his nephew and godson Dylan and his partner Emma. Sadly missed by his heartbroken family and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his residence on Tuesday, July 10 and Wednesday, July 11 from 4pm to 7pm. Removal on Thursday, July 12 to St Mary's Church Lanesboro for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium Cavan at 3pm. Family Flowers only please donations if desired to Irish Cancer Society.

Nora Murray, Mosstown, Kenagh, Longford

The death occurred, in the loving care of the staff of St Therese Ward, St Joseph’s Hospital, Dublin Road, Longford, on Saturday, July 7 of Nora Murray, ‘The Cottage’, Mosstown, Kenagh, Co Longford. Deeply regretted by her loving family, especially her nieces Miriam Keenan (Longford), Sheila Partridge (Ballymahon), Marie Carberry (Kenagh) and their families, also her cousins, especially Tony and Mary Moran (Kenagh), relatives and many good friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday, July 10 at 11am in St Dominic’s Church, Kenagh, followed by burial afterwards in Killcommock Cemetery.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to St Joseph’s Patient Comfort Fund.

Kathleen Galligan (née Duffy), Drumlion (H12 xd71), Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, at the residence of her daughter Siobhán and son-in-law Robbie, Drumlion, Ballinagh, on Saturday, July 7 of Kathleen Galligan (née Duffy), Drumlion (H12 xd71), Ballinagh, Cavan, formerly of Cavan Road, Ballinagh. Wife of the late Eamon, beloved mother of Seán, Pádraig, Siobhán, Cáit, Máire and Sinéad. Deeply regretted by her sister Marie (Navan), daughter-in-law, sons-in-law (Late son-in-law Mick O'Connor). Adored grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends.

Removal on Tuesday morning, July 10 to arrive at St Felim's Church, Ballinagh at 11am for funeral Mass. Burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Palliative Care. May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Noel Farrelly, Kilpatrick, Collinstown, Westmeath

The death occurred on Thursday, July 5 of Noel Farrelly, Kilpatrick, Collinstown, Westmeath. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Brenda, brothers Jimmy and Michael, sister Evie, sisters-in-law, nephews, niece, relatives and friends. May Noel rest in peace.

Removal to St Michael’s Church, Castlepollard on Tuesday, July 10 arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, July 11 at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Michael’s Cemetery, Castlepollard.

