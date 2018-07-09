Deaths in Longford - Monday, July 9, 2018

Nora Murray, Mosstown, Kenagh, Longford

The death occurred, in the loving care of the staff of St Therese Ward, St Joseph’s Hospital, Dublin Road, Longford, on Saturday, July 7 of Nora Murray, ‘The Cottage’, Mosstown, Kenagh, Co Longford. Deeply regretted by her loving family, especially her nieces Miriam Keenan (Longford), Sheila Partridge (Ballymahon), Marie Carberry (Kenagh) and their families, also her cousins, especially Tony and Mary Moran (Kenagh), relatives and many good friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing in St Joseph’s Hospital Chapel, Dublin Road, Longford, on Monday, July 9 from 5pm with prayers at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, July 10 at 11am in St Dominic’s Church, Kenagh, followed by burial afterwards in Killcommock Cemetery.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to St Joseph’s Patient Comfort Fund.

Loretta Quinn (née Parkinson), Fenagh, Ballinamore, Leitrim

The death occurred on Saturday, July 7 of Loretta Quinn (nee Parkinson) Fenagh, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim (formerly of Newbridge, Co Kildare), peacefully at Sligo University Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her loving husband Eugene, daughter Rosanna and brother Billy. Deeply regretted and lovingly remembered by her son Fred, daughter Caroline, son-in-law Dave, daughter-in-law Ger, grandson Robert, grandchildren, great-grandson, sisters-in-law, niece, nephews, relatives and friends. May Loretta rest in peace.

Removal on Monday morning July 9 to arrive at St Mary's Church, Foxfield, Fenagh for Funeral Mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Fenagh Abbey Cemetery. Family flowers only; donations in lieu to Irish Kidney Association.

Kathleen Galligan (née Duffy), Drumlion (H12 xd71), Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, at the residence of her daughter Siobhán and son-in-law Robbie, Drumlion, Ballinagh, on Saturday, July 7 of Kathleen Galligan (née Duffy), Drumlion (H12 xd71), Ballinagh, Cavan, formerly of Cavan Road, Ballinagh. Wife of the late Eamon, beloved mother of Seán, Pádraig, Siobhán, Cáit, Máire and Sinéad. Deeply regretted by her sister Marie (Navan), daughter-in-law, sons-in-law (Late son-in-law Mick O'Connor). Adored grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Siobhán's residence from 2pm - 8pm on Monday, July 9. House private at all other times. Removal on Tuesday morning, July 10 to arrive at St Felim's Church, Ballinagh at 11am for funeral Mass. Burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Palliative Care. May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Geraldine Deane (née McGirl), Glebe, Garadice, Aughawillan, Ballinamore, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital, after a short illness, on Friday, July 6 of Geraldine Deane (née McGirl), Glebe, Garadice, Aughawillan, Ballinamore, Leitrim. (Ex staff of Ballinamore Agricultural Stores). She will be sadly missed by her husband Michael, brother Gerard, sisters Margaret, Mary & Joan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Monday, July 9 at 12 noon in St Patrick's Church, Aughawillan with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Noel Farrelly, Kilpatrick, Collinstown, Westmeath

The death occurred on Thursday, July 5 of Noel Farrelly, Kilpatrick, Collinstown, Westmeath. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Brenda, brothers Jimmy and Michael, sister Evie, sisters-in-law, nephews, niece, relatives and friends. May Noel rest in peace.

Removal to St Michael’s Church, Castlepollard on Tuesday, July 10 arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, July 11 at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Michael’s Cemetery, Castlepollard.

