Deaths in Longford - Friday, July 6, 2018

Sean Francis Browne, Farnaught, Mohill, Leitrim / Gortletteragh, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully at the Northwest Hospice, Sligo surrounded by his family, on Wednesday, July 4 of Sean Francis Browne, Farnaught, Mohill, Leitrim / Gortletteragh, Leitrim. Predeceased by his son William. Beloved husband of Jane (Farrell). Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons; Sean and Gavan, daughters; Rebecca, Niamh and Clara, sisters; Elizabeth and Rose, daughter in law; Lorraine, son in law; Jimmy, grandchildren; Simone, Karl, Ciara, Robert, Ronan and Shane, great-grandchildren; Jason, Elissa, Carla, Layla, Mochara and Cahir, extended family, neighbours and friends. May Sean Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his residence on Friday, July 6 from 6pm to 9.00pm with Funeral Service on Saturday morning at 10.30am to the Church of Ireland, Farnaught, Mohill. Burial afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Northwest Hospice c/o McKeon’s Funeral Directors, Cloone.

Hughie Giblin, Clogher, Kilmore, Roscommon / Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully at Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey, on Thursday, July 5 of Hughie Giblin, Clogher, Kilmore, Roscommon / Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon. Sadly missed by his brother Joseph, sister Peggy, nieces, nephews and a large circle of neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Shannon Lodge Nursing Home on Friday, July 6 from 5pm until 7pm. Funeral Mass in St Brigid’s Church, Dangan on Saturday, July 7 at 11am. Burial immediately afterwards in Kilmore Cemetery. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis uasal.

Kelly O'Brien, Bridge Street, Drumshanbo, Leitrim

The death occurred on Tuesday, July 3 of Kelly O’Brien, Bridge Street, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim. Kelly passed away peacefully.

She will be dearly missed by her loving parents Maura and Paddy, brothers Conor and Mark, sister Sonya, nephew Bobby and his mother Irene, aunts and uncles, aunt-in-laws and uncle-in-laws, cousins, neighbours and all her friends and work colleagues.

Funeral Mass on Friday, July 6 at 12 noon in St Patrick’s Church, Drumshanbo followed by burial in the new cemetery. House is strictly private at all other times. Family flowers only by request and donations, if desired, to Leitrim Animal Welfare. May her gentle soul Rest In Peace.







If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie



And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie