Deaths in Longford - Thursday, July 5, 2018

Kelly O'Brien, Bridge Street, Drumshanbo, Leitrim

The death occurred on Tuesday, July 3 of Kelly O’Brien, Bridge Street, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim. Kelly passed away peacefully.

She will be dearly missed by her loving parents Maura and Paddy, brothers Conor and Mark, sister Sonya, nephew Bobby and his mother Irene, aunts and uncles, aunt-in-laws and uncle-in-laws, cousins, neighbours and all her friends and work colleagues.

Kelly will be reposing at her home (Bridge Street, Drumshanbo) on Thursday, July 5 from 3pm - 10pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, July 6 at 12 noon in St Patrick’s Church, Drumshanbo followed by burial in the new cemetery. House is strictly private at all other times. Family flowers only by request and donations, if desired, to Leitrim Animal Welfare. May her gentle soul Rest In Peace.

Sandra Callaghan, 22 Oak Lawns, Paulstown, Kilkenny / Mullingar, Westmeath / Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred on Tuesday, July 3 of Sandra Callaghan, 22 Oak Lawns, Paulstown, Kilkenny/ Mullingar, Westmeath and formerly of Longford Town.

Sadly missed by her loving daughters Rachel and Lauryn, son Aaron, brothers, sisters, extended family, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral to arrive at Christ the King Cathedral, Mullingar, for Funeral Mass at 10am on Thursday, July 5 followed by burial afterwards in Turin Cemetery.





Carmel Beirne (née Kelly), Cloontumpher, Bornacoola, Leitrim

The death occurred on Monday, July 2 of Carmel Beirne (nee Kelly), Cloontumpher, Bornacoola, Co Leitrim, suddenly at her home.

Beloved wife of the late Jimmy Joe and dear mother of Mary McCartin (Limerick), James (Tullamore), Margaret and Suzanne O’Beirne (Mohill), deeply regretted by her loving family, sister Pat Hopkins (U,K,) sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass at 11am on Thursday, July 5 in St Michael’s Church, Bornacoola followed by burial in Cloonmorris Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to S.V.D.P. Donation box in Church.



Colm Costello, Killaneen, Ballinamore, Leitrim / Killeshandra, Cavan

The death occurred on Monday, July 2 of Colm Costello, Killaneen, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim (N41 A2T1) and formerly Centra, Killeshandra, Co Cavan, after a long illness bravely borne, surrounded by his loving family and in the loving care of the staff at Vincent's University Hospital, Dublin.

Predeceased by his brother Mark and grandad Gerry. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his heartbroken parents Paul and Mary, brother Liam, sister Emma, grandad Eddie, granny Carmel and granny Teresa, extended Costello and Dolan families, relatives, neighbours, work colleagues at (Supervalu, Carrick-on-Shannon), fellow members of the C.P.B.S and a large circle of friends. Rest In Peace.

Removal on Thursday, July 5 arriving St Mary's Church, Aughnasheelin (N41 HRQ4) for Mass of Christian Burial at 1pm with funeral afterwards to adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if so desired, to John Keogh, St. Vincent's Foundation, Elm Park, Dublin 4. One way traffic system in operation via Ballinamore / Carrick-on-Shannon Road. House strictly private on Thursday please.

Hughie Smith, 9 Sonas, Mullagh formerly Palmyra, Mullagh, Cavan

The death occurred, suddenly in England, on Saturday, June 30 of Hughie Smith, 9 Sonas, Mullagh and formerly Palmyra, Mullagh, Cavan. Funeral arrangements later.

Predeceased by his parents Kathleen & Christy. Deeply regretted by his brothers Christy (Kildare), Patrick (Palmyra), Sean (Mullagh), sisters Marion (England), Veronica (Virginia), Kathleen (Carrickmacross), Nora & Margaret (Mullagh), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family neighbours and friends. May Hughie Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Thursday morning, July 5 at 11am in St Kilian's Church, Mullagh, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

