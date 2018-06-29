Deaths in Longford - Friday, June 29, 2018 - evening

Fergus ‘Fergie’ Feeney, Knock, Lanesboro, Longford

The death occurred on Thursday, June 28 of Fergus ‘Fergie’ Feeney, Knock, Lanesboro, Co Longford, peacefully in the presence of his family in Rose Lodge Nursing Home, Killucan after a short illness.

Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Maureen, daughter Elizabeth, son-in-law, Ian, his sister Gabrielle, brother Tom, daughter-in-law Sinead, grandchildren Nicolas and Eva and all of his family and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Farrell's Funeral Home, Lanesboro on Sunday, July 1 from 5pm to 7pm. Removal to St Mary's Church, Lanesboro to arrive at 7:30pm. Funeral Mass on Monday July 2 at 12 noon, burial afterwards in Clonbonny Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to The Purbeck Workshop or The MRI Scanner Appeal in the Midlands Regional Hospital, Mullingar.

Brigid Greene (née Farrell), Bohermore, Ardagh, Longford

The death occurred on Wednesday, June 27 of Brigid Greene (nee Farrell), Bohermore, Ardagh, Longford, peacefully, in her 95th year, in the loving care of the staff at Thomond Lodge Nursing Home, Ballymahon.

Predeceased by her husband Pat Joe. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Carmel Trappe (Longford), Mary Kenny (Legan), Cathy Moran (Legan) and her son Michael (Drumlish), grandchildren and great-grandchildren, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, neighbours, relatives and friends. Rest in peace.

Funeral Mass on Saturday June 30 at 12 noon in St Brigid's Church, Ardagh. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Daragh Gorham, Ballinakill, Lettermullen, Galway / Legan, Longford

The death occurred on Tuesday, June 26 of Daragh Gorham, Ballinakill, Lettermullen, Co Galway and formerly of Longford / London, passed away suddenly at the Mater Hospital, Dublin.

Beloved husband of Sarah and dear father of Cathal and Lorcan. Sadly missed by his wife, sons, mother, sisters, brothers, family and friends.

Reposing at Lettermore Funeral Parlour beside Church on Sunday afternoon, July 1 from 4pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, July 2at Star of the Sea Church, Lettermullen at 12 noon followed by burial at Cuigeal Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Cuigeal Graveyard Restoration Fund. House private on Monday morning. May his gentle Soul rest in Peace.

Mel Baxter, Moate, Finea, Cavan

The death occurred on Friday, June 29 of Mel Baxter, Moate, Finea, Co Cavan, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital.

Predeceased by his wife Mardie and sister Ann. Deeply regretted by his loving family, daugthers Marie, Eileen and Helena, sons Paddy, Kevin, Sean and Anthony, grandchildren Ciara, Shane and Isabella, brother John, sisters Mary and Rosaleen, extended family, friends and neighbours. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his home on Friday, June 29 from 6pm to 11pm and on Saturday, June 30 until 9pm. House private thereafter and on Sunday morning July 1. Funeral Mass on Sunday, July 1 in St Mary's Church, Carrick at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery, Ballinarry. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to Patient Comfort Fund, Cavan General Hospital.



Patrick ‘Paddy’ Duignan, Boeshill, Mohill, Leitrim

The death occurred on Friday, June 29 of Patrick ‘Paddy’ Duignan, Boeshill, Mohill, Co Leitrim, peacefully at St Patrick's Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon.

Predeceased by his wife Anne and brother Jim. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his daughters Fiona and Martina, granddaughter Lauren, brother PJ, sister Una, brother-in-law Francis, sister-in-law Bella, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing at St Patrick's Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon on Saturday, June 30 from 4pm to 6pm with removal to St Patrick's Church, Mohill to arrive for 7pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday, July 1 at 2pm, burial afterwards in Fenagh New Cemetery. House private please.

Pat Murtagh, St Patrick's Park, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

The death occurred on Thursday, June 28 of Pat Murtagh, St Patrick's Park, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim, peacefully at Lough Erril, Nursing Home, Mohill.

Predeceased by his wife Tess and grandson Shane. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving sons Sean and Jim, daughters Mary Glancy, Teresa Branagan (Castleknock Dublin), Carmel Kelly (Strokestown) and Ann Warnock, sons-in-law Pat, Seamus, Hughie and Donal, daughters-in-law Frances and Heather, grandchildren Emma, Darragh, Sean, Laura, Oisín, Brian, Niamh, Conor, Aoife, Liam, Michael, Tadhg, Tess, Shauna, Luke and Katie, great grandchildren Nicole and Ciara, sister Bridgie Murtagh (Legga, Moyne), sister-in-law Anna Mae Murtagh (Dublin), nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Removal on Saturday, June 30 to St Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon, arriving for Mass of Christian Burial at 4pm with funeral afterwards to St Mary's Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if so desired, to Alzheimer Society of Ireland. House private on Saturday please.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie



And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie