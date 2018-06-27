Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, June 27, 2018

Annie Taylor (née Cuggy), Cloonmore, Tarmonbarry, Roscommon / Longford

The death occurred on Tuesday, June 26 of Mrs Annie Taylor (nee Cuggy) Cloonmore, Tarmonbarry, Co. Roscommon, peacefully in the loving care of the Staff at Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey.

Predeceased by her husband Jim and former husband Tom Cox. Sadly missed by her son Michael, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey on Wednesday evening June 27 from 4.30pm with removal to the Sacred Heart Church, Whitehall arriving at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, June 28 at 11am, burial afterwards in Clondra Cemetery. For further information contact Crosby and Rogers Funeral Undertakers, Tarmonbarry & Rooskey

Thomas ‘Tom’ Kearney, Ardagh Village, Ardagh, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at Tullamore General Hospital, on Sunday, June 24 of Thomas ‘Tom’ Kearney, Ardagh Village and late of Edgeworthstown, Co Longford.

Predeceased by his son Tom, deeply regretted by his wife Shena, daughter Deirdre, grandchildren Lian and Ronan, brothers Patrick, Paul and Gerard, sisters Barbara, Margaret, Mary, Therese, Aine and Celine, son-in-law Paul, mother-in-law, sister-in-law and brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, June 27 at 12 noon in St Brigid's Church, Ardagh with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House private please.

Peter Kinlan, Rathmore, Aughnacliffe, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at Beaumont Hospital, Dublin, on Sunday, June 24 of Peter Kinlan, Rathmore, Aughnacliffe, Longford.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, daughter Ann, brother Gerry, brother-in-law, neighbours, relatives and friends. May He Rest in Peace.

Removal on Wednesday morning June 27 for Funeral Mass in St Colmcille’s Church at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Michael ‘Mick’ McLoughlin, Palmerstown, Dublin / Curraghboy, Roscommon

The death occurred on Sunday, June 24 of Michael ‘Mick’ McLoughlin, peacefully at home in the loving care of his family, late of Culmore Road, Palmerstown, Dublin and Grange, Curraghboy, Co Roscommon.

Beloved husband of the late Kathleen (née McGoohan) formerly Drumreilly, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim, loving dad of Fiona, Siobhan, Catriona, Noel, Maria and the late John and Adrian (Skinner); sadly missed by his loving son, daughters, sister Mary, brother Paddy, sons-in-law, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at his family home on Wednesday, June 27 from 2pm-8pm. Removal on Thursday morning June 28 (his 83rd Birthday) to St Philomena’s Church, Palmerstown Village arriving for 10am Mass. Funeral afterwards to Palmerstown Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross, (Donation box will be at Church). All enquiries to Larry Massey Funeral Directors, Ballyfermot on 01-6265094. “May he rest in peace.”

Mary Kennedy (née Gallogly), Finiskill, Mohill, Leitrim / Aughavas, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of her family and the staff of University Hospital Galway, on Sunday, June 24 of Mary Kennedy (née Gallogly) of Finiskill, Mohill, Co Leitrim.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving husband John, children Sean, Ciaran, Ronan and Roisin, brother Padraic (Longford), grandchildren, mother-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, daughters-in-law, niece, nephews cousins, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Mary Rest in Peace.

Mass of the Resurrection on Wednesday, June 27 at 11am in St Patrick's Church Mohill with interment afterwards in the local cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to SHOUT (Sligo Hospital Oncology Unit Trust) c/o Early's Funeral Directors.

