Deaths in Longford - Monday, June 25, 2018 - evening

Thomas ‘Tom’ Kearney, Ardagh Village, Ardagh, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at Tullamore General Hospital, on Sunday, June 24 of Thomas ‘Tom’ Kearney, Ardagh Village and late of Edgeworthstown, Co Longford.

Predeceased by his son Tom, deeply regretted by his wife Shena, daughter Deirdre, grandchildren Lian and Ronan, brothers Patrick, Paul and Gerard, sisters Barbara, Margaret, Mary, Therese, Aine and Celine, son-in-law Paul, mother-in-law, sister-in-law and brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Our Lady's Manor, Edgeworthstown on Tuesday, June 26 from 3pm with prayers at 5pm followed by removal to St Brigid's Church, Ardagh to arrive at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, June 27 at 12 noon with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House private please.

Peter Kinlan, Rathmore, Aughnacliffe, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at Beaumont Hospital, Dublin, on Sunday, June 24 of Peter Kinlan, Rathmore, Aughnacliffe, Longford.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, daughter Ann, brother Gerry, brother-in-law, neighbours, relatives and friends. May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at the family residence, Rathmore on Tuesday, June 26 from 10am until 10pm. Removal on Wednesday morning June 27 for Funeral Mass in St Colmcille’s Church at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Felix ‘Padie’ McKiernan, Corr, Cornafean, Arva, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, at his home, on Sunday June 24 of Felix ‘Padie’ McKiernan, Corr, Cornafean, Arva. Beloved husband of Celia and dear father of Joseph, Thomas and Ann Marie. Also much loved by grandchild Siobhan. Deeply regretted by his brother Paddy, sister Nancy, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home from 1pm until 10pm on Monday June 25. Removal on Tuesday, June 26 to arrive at The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Coronea for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. May he rest in peace.

Michael ‘Mick’ McLoughlin, Palmerstown, Dublin / Curraghboy, Roscommon

The death occurred on Sunday, June 24 of Michael ‘Mick’ McLoughlin, peacefully at home in the loving care of his family, late of Culmore Road, Palmerstown, Dublin and Grange, Curraghboy, Co Roscommon.

Beloved husband of the late Kathleen (née McGoohan) formerly Drumreilly, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim, loving dad of Fiona, Siobhan, Catriona, Noel, Maria and the late John and Adrian (Skinner); sadly missed by his loving son, daughters, sister Mary, brother Paddy, sons-in-law, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at his family home on Wednesday, June 27 from 2pm-8pm. Removal on Thursday morning June 28 (his 83rd Birthday) to St Philomena’s Church, Palmerstown Village arriving for 10am Mass. Funeral afterwards to Palmerstown Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross, (Donation box will be at Church). All enquiries to Larry Massey Funeral Directors, Ballyfermot on 01-6265094. “May he rest in peace.”

Mary Kennedy (née Gallogly), Finiskill, Mohill, Leitrim / Aughavas, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of her family and the staff of University Hospital Galway, on Sunday, June 24 of Mary Kennedy (née Gallogly) of Finiskill, Mohill, Co Leitrim.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving husband John, children Sean, Ciaran, Ronan and Roisin, brother Padraic (Longford), grandchildren, mother-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, daughters-in-law, niece, nephews cousins, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Mary Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her residence on Monday, June 25 from 6pm - 10pm and on Tuesday, June 26 from 12 noon - 3pm with removal to St Patrick's Church Mohill at 7pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Wednesday, June 27 at 11am with interment afterwards in the local cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to SHOUT (Sligo Hospital Oncology Unit Trust) c/o Early's Funeral Directors.

Mary Mulvey (née Talty), Main Street, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim / Kilrush, Clare

The death occurred, peacefully, at Arus Carolan, Mohill, surrounded by her loving family, on Sunday June 24 of Mary Mulvey (nee Talty), Mulvey's House of Gifts, Main Street, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim and late of Cranny, Kilrush, Co Clare.

Predeceased by her husband Jim. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving son Pat, daughter Rita Oates (Roscommon), daughter-in-law Teresa, son-in-law Michael, grandchildren Danielle, Michelle, Arlene, Leanne, Gwen, Lisa, Ross, Nessa, Holly and Scott, sister Peggy, brothers Micheál, John, Hughie, Patrick, T.J and Christy, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, work colleagues, neighbours and her many friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at the residence of her son Pat and daughter-in-law Teresa, Dublin Road, Carrick-on-Shannon on Monday June 25 from 12 noon until 4.30pm with removal to St Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon, arriving at 6.30pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, June 26 at 12 noon with funeral afterwards to St Mary's Cemetery.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie



And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie