Deaths in Longford - Monday, June 25, 2018

Raymond ‘Razor’ Hackett, Bannon Terrace, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred on Wednesday, June 20 of Raymond ‘Razor’ Hackett, Bannon terrace, Longford.

Predeceased by his parents Joe and Tess. Sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, daughter Edel, son James and their mother Martina, sisters Marie (Fogarty, Limerick), Teresa (Feehily, Luton), Kathleen (Harley, Longford), Dymphna (Longford), Dolores (Bennett, Luton), brothers Joseph (London), Patrick (Zack, Longford) and Martin (Luton), brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and his many friends. May he rest in peace.

Removal on Monday, June 25 to arrive at St Mel’s Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Family flowers only please donations if desired to The Irish Heart Foundation.



Martin McDonagh, McEoin Park, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred on Thursday, June 21 of Martin McDonagh, McEoin Park, Longford town.

Predeceased by his parents, brothers Michael and Pat, sisters Brigid and Anne. Sadly missed and remembered with love by his family wife Anne, daughters Julia and Brigid, sons Davie, Thomas, Michael, Martin Joe, Patrick and Thady, sister Winnie, sons in law, daughters in law, great-granddaughter, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Mass of the Resurrection at Monday, June 25 at 1pm in St Mel’s Cathedral, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery.

Mary Kennedy (née Gallogly), Finiskill, Mohill, Leitrim / Aughavas, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of her family and the staff of University Hospital Galway, on Sunday, June 24 of Mary Kennedy (née Gallogly) of Finiskill, Mohill, Co Leitrim.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving husband John, children Sean, Ciaran, Ronan and Roisin, brother Padraic (Longford), grandchildren, mother-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, daughters-in-law, niece, nephews cousins, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Mary Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her residence on Monday, June 25 from 6pm - 10pm and on Tuesday, June 26 from 12 noon - 3pm with removal to St Patrick's Church Mohill at 7pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Wednesday, June 27 at 11am with interment afterwards in the local cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to SHOUT (Sligo Hospital Oncology Unit Trust) c/o Early's Funeral Directors.

Mary Mulvey (née Talty), Main Street, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim / Kilrush, Clare

The death occurred, peacefully, at Arus Carolan, Mohill, surrounded by her loving family, on Sunday June 24 of Mary Mulvey (nee Talty), Mulvey's House of Gifts, Main Street, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim and late of Cranny, Kilrush, Co Clare.

Predeceased by her husband Jim. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving son Pat, daughter Rita Oates (Roscommon), daughter-in-law Teresa, son-in-law Michael, grandchildren Danielle, Michelle, Arlene, Leanne, Gwen, Lisa, Ross, Nessa, Holly and Scott, sister Peggy, brothers Micheál, John, Hughie, Patrick, T.J and Christy, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, work colleagues, neighbours and her many friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at the residence of her son Pat and daughter-in-law Teresa, Dublin Road, Carrick-on-Shannon on Monday June 25 from 12 noon until 4.30pm with removal to St Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon, arriving at 6.30pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, June 26 at 12 noon with funeral afterwards to St Mary's Cemetery.

Luke Padian, Knockhall, Rooskey, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully at the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Saturday, June 23 of Luke Padian, Knockhall, Rooskey, Roscommon. Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Patsy, daughters Audrey (Dublin), Sandra (Kilkenny), Deirdre (Dublin), sister Helen (Knock), sons-in-law, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, brother-in-law, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends. May he Rest In Peace.

Mass of Christian burial on Monday, June 25 at 11am at St Anne’s Church, Slatta. Burial afterwards in Kilglass Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to The Stroke Unit, Midland Regional Hospital Mullingar. Family time on Monday morning please. Post Code of Padian Residence N41 T223.

Patrick ‘Packie’ McCormack, Rathnagly / Farnbeg, Tulsk, Roscommon / Strokestown, Roscommon

The death occurred, suddenly at Roscommon University Hospital, on Friday, June 22 of Patrick ‘Packie’ McCormack, Rathnagly / Farnbeg, Tulsk, Roscommon / Strokestown, Roscommon. He will be sadly missed by his loving sister Rita Dayton, brother Tom, nieces, nephews, grandnieces,grandnephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Monday, June 25 at 11am in the Church of Ss. Eithne and Fidelma, Tulsk. Burial afterwards in Tulsk Cemetery.

Ambrose Gilhooley, Donore Road, Multyfarnham, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully, after an illness bravely borne, at the Midlands Regional Hospital Mullingar, surrounded by his loving family and friends, on Saturday, June 23 of Ambrose Gilhooley, Donore Road, Multyfarnham, Westmeath. Ambrose will be sadly missed by his wife Pauline, daughters Shandell and Shona, brothers and sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends. May Ambrose Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Monday, June 25 at 10.30am in St Nicholas' Church, Multyfarnham, followed by burial in St Andrew's Cemetery. Family flowers only please; donations if desired to The Oncology Unit, Beaumont Hospital Dublin.

