Deaths in Longford - Friday, June 22, 2018

Raymond ‘Razor’ Hackett, Bannon Terrace, Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred on Wednesday, June 20 of Raymond ‘Razor’ Hackett, Bannon terrace, Longford.

Predeceased by his parents Joe and Tess. Sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, daughter Edel, son James and their mother Martina, sisters Marie (Fogarty, Limerick), Teresa (Feehily, Luton), Kathleen (Harley, Longford), Dymphna (Longford), Dolores (Bennett, Luton), brothers Joseph (London), Patrick (Zack, Longford) and Martin (Luton), brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and his many friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, on Sunday, June 24 from 6.30pm until 8.30pm concluding with prayers at 8.30pm. Removal on Monday, June 25 to arrive at St Mel’s Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Family flowers only please donations if desired to The Irish Heart Foundation.



Martin McDonagh, McEoin Park, Longford Town, Longford



The recent death has occurred on Thursday, June 21 of Martin McDonagh, McEoin Park, Longford town.

Predeceased by his parents, brothers Michael and Pat, sisters Brigid and Anne. Sadly missed and remembered with love by his family wife Anne, daughters Julia and Brigid, sons Davie, Thomas, Michael, Martin Joe, Patrick and Thady, sister Winnie, sons in law, daughters in law, great-granddaughter, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road on Sunday, June 24 from 3.30pm until 5.30pm followed by removal to St Mel’s Cathedral, arriving at 6pm. Mass of the Resurrection at Monday, June 25 at 1pm, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery.



Pauric Heslin, Gurteen, Carrigallen, Leitrim / Aughavas, Leitrim / Sligo

The death has occurred on Wednesday, June 20 of Pauric Heslin, Gurteen, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim and Benbulben View, Cregg House, Sligo, peacefully in the loving care of his family, staff and friends of Cregg House.

Predeceased by his father Pat and brother Michéal. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his mother Roseann, brothers Kevin and Sean, sisters Anna B, Rose and Josephine, extended family, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends at Cregg House. May Pauric Rest in Peace.

Remains reposing at Cregg House Chapel, Sligo on Friday, June 22 from 6pm to 8pm with Mass of the Resurrection in Cregg House Chapel on Saturday morning June 23 at 11am followed by interment to Aughavas Cemetery, Co Leitrim to arrive at approximately 2pm.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Cregg House c/o McKeon’s Funeral Director’s, Cloone, Co Leitrim.

