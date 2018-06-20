Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, June 20, 2018 - evening

Craig McDermott, Ballagh, Newtownforbes, Longford

The death occurred, following an accident, on Saturday, June 16 of Craig McDermott, Ballagh, Newtownforbes, Longford. Much beloved son of Maureen and the late Paddy-Joe and loving brother of Shelley. Deeply regretted by his loving family, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives, friends and extended family. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his home on Wednesday, June 20 from 4pm until 9pm. House private on Thursday morning, please. Funeral Mass on Thursday, June 21 in St Mary’s Church, Newtownforbes, at 12 noon, followed by burial in Ballymacormack Cemetery, Longford.

Patrick ‘Patsy’ Donohue, Granard, Longford / Trim, Meath

The death occurred, peacefully at Northwick Park Hospital, on Monday, June 11 of Patrick ‘Patsy’ Donohue, Wembley UK and formerly Granard, Co Longford.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Rosetta, son Gerard, daughter in law Julie, daughter Noelle, son in law Mark, grandchildren Hannah, Rebeccah, Jack, Elizabeth, Elliott, Amelie, his brothers, extended family and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at McEvoys Funeral Home, Market Street, Trim on Wednesday afternoon June 20 from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass at 11am on Thursday, June 21 in the Church of the Nativity, Kilmessan and burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.





