Deaths in Longford - Friday, June 15, 2018 - evening

Stephen Duggan, Gurteen, Ballymahon, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully in the care of the management and staff at Thomond Lodge, Ballymahon, on Thursday, June 14 of Stephen Duggan, Gurteen, Ballymahon, Longford. Predeceased by his brothers James and Bert. Sadly missed by his loving wife Cissie, daughter Catherine, granddaughter Lilly, sisters Sr Stephanie (New York), Lucy (New York), brother Tommy Joe (California), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Reposing this Friday, June 15 in Thomond Lodge Nursing Home, Ballymahon, from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Saturday, June 16 in St Matthew's Church, Ballymahon, followed by interment in Shrule Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu to Irish Cancer Society (donation box in church).

Michael Harkin, Cartron, Granard, Longford

The death occurred, suddenly at Cavan General Hospital, in his 87th year, on Wednesday, June 13 of Michael Harkin, Cartron, Granard, Longford. Sadly missed by his Loving wife Maura, sons Michael, Thomas, JP and Brian, daughters Maureen, Marguerite, Paula and Breda, sons and daughters-in-law Anthony, Paddy, Patrick, Catherine, Eilish and Kim, sister Bridgee Smith in U.K., all his grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home Friday, June 15 from 1pm to 9pm and Saturday, June 16 from 12 noon to 4pm with removal to St Mary's Church, Granard to arrive at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday, June 17 at 2pm. Burial afterwards to Granardkille Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Society, c/o Frank Kilbride Funeral Director or any family member.

Edwin White, Abbeycartron, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred on Tuesday, June 12 of Edwin White, Abbeycartron, Longford Town, Longford. Edwin will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, wife Susan, daughter Morag, son David, sister Deirdre, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, relatives and friends. At rest.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford on Saturday, June 16 from 10am until 12 noon, with a service in celebration of Edwin’s life also in the Funeral Home at 11am. Cremation will take place at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 2pm. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Mullingar Regional Hospital Palliative Care Unit. House private please.

Mona Cafferty (née Bohan), Drumlowan, Gorvagh, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully surrounded by her family and in the loving care of the staff at Ballinamore Nursing Unit, on Friday, June 15 of Mona Cafferty (nee Bohan), Drumlowan Gorvagh, Mohill, Co Leitrim.

Predeceased by her infant daughter Nuala, her brothers John Charlie and Frank and her sister Phyllis. Sadly missed by her loving husband Packie Joe, daughters Maura ( Gilbane, Monaghan), Monica (Quinn, Mullingar) and Patricia (O'Dowd, Elphin), son Aidan, sons-in-law Bernard, James and Richard, daughter-in-law Evelyn, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. RIP.

Reposing at her son Aidan's home at Drumlowan on Friday June 15 from 6pm to 10pm and on Saturday, June 16 from 2pm to 9pm, family time thereafter. Removal on Sunday morning June 17 to St Patrick’s Church Mohill, arriving for funeral mass at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Fenagh Abbey Cemetery. House private on Sunday morning please. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Ballinamore Nursing Unit.

Fergus Dunne, Church Street, Castlepollard, Westmeath

The death occurred on Wednesday, June 13 of Fergus Dunne, Church Street, Castlepollard, Westmeath. Predeceased by his brothers Kevin and David. Deeply regretted by his sister-in-law Alice, cousins, relatives and friends. May Fergus Rest in Peace.

Funeral mass on Monday, June 18 at 11am in St Feichin’s Church, Fore, with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

