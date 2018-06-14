Deaths in Longford - Thursday, June 14, 2018 - evening

Michael Harkin, Cartron, Granard, Longford

The death occurred, suddenly at Cavan General Hospital, in his 87th year, on Wednesday, June 13 of Michael Harkin, Cartron, Granard, Longford. Sadly missed by his Loving wife Maura, sons Michael, Thomas, JP and Brian, daughters Maureen, Marguerite, Paula and Breda, sons and daughters-in-law Anthony, Paddy, Patrick, Catherine, Eilish and Kim, sister Bridgee Smith in U.K., all his grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home Friday, June 15 from 1pm to 9pm and Saturday, June 16 from 12 noon to 4pm with removal to St Mary's Church, Granard to arrive at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday, June 17 at 2pm. Burial afterwards to Granardkille Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Society, c/o Frank Kilbride Funeral Director or any family member.



Stephen Duggan, Gurteen, Ballymahon, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully in the care of the management and staff at Thomond Lodge, Ballymahon, on Thursday, June 14 of Stephen Duggan, Gurteen, Ballymahon, Longford. Predeceased by his brothers James and Bert. Sadly missed by his loving wife Cissie, daughter Catherine, granddaughter Lilly, sisters Sr Stephanie (New York), Lucy (New York), brother Tommy Joe (California), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Reposing this Friday, June 15 in Thomond Lodge Nursing Home, Ballymahon, from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Saturday, June 16 in St Matthew's Church, Ballymahon, followed by interment in Shrule Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu to Irish Cancer Society (donation box in church).

Edwin White, Abbeycartron, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred on Tuesday, June 12 of Edwin White, Abbeycartron, Longford Town, Longford. Edwin will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, wife Susan, daughter Morag, son David, sister Deirdre, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, relatives and friends. At rest.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford on Saturday, June 16 from 10am until 12 noon, with a service in celebration of Edwin’s life also in the Funeral Home at 11am. Cremation will take place at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 2pm. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Mullingar Regional Hospital Palliative Care Unit. House private please.

Michael O'Brien, Aughanock Cornafean, Arva, Cavan / Bornacoola, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of Edel, Adrian and staff of the Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey, on Wednesday, June 13 of Michael O’Brien, Aughanock, Cornafean, Arva, Co Cavan.

Beloved son of the late Pat and Mary (nee Smith), deeply regretted by his loving brother Fr Gerry (Bornacoola) relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Lying in Repose at The Shannon Lodge Nursing Home Oratory on Thursday, June 14 from 6pm concluding with prayers at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Friday June 15 in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Coronea, Co Cavan followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Michael ‘Mickey’ Fox, Ballinacliffy, Glasson, Athlone, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Cheverton Lodge, Holloway , London, on Thursday, May 24 of Michael ‘Mickey’ Fox, Ballinacliffy, Glasson., Athlone, Westmeath and Harringay, London. Beloved husband of Eileen, and loving father of Seán, Michael and David. He will be dearly missed by his loving family, daughters-in-law Anne, Geraldine and Cathy, brother Tony (Cornamaddy, Athlone) sister Molly (Clancey) (Wineport, Ballykeeran) nieces, nephews, grandchildren,extended family and friends. May he rest in peace.

Funeral cortege will arrive at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Tubberclare on Thursday evening, June 14 at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Friday, June 15 at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, in lieu to the Alzheimer's Association.

