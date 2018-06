Deaths in Longford - Thursday, June 14, 2018

Edwin White, Abbeycartron, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred on Tuesday, June 12 of Edwin White, Abbeycartron, Longford Town, Longford. Edwin will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, wife Susan, daughter Morag, son David, sister Deirdre, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, relatives and friends. At rest.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford on Saturday, June 16 from 10am until 12 noon, with a service in celebration of Edwin’s life also in the Funeral Home at 11am. Cremation will take place at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 2pm. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Mullingar Regional Hospital Palliative Care Unit. House private please.

Michael O'Brien, Aughanock Cornafean, Arva, Cavan / Bornacoola, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of Edel, Adrian and staff of the Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey, on Wednesday, June 13 of Michael O’Brien, Aughanock, Cornafean, Arva, Co Cavan.

Beloved son of the late Pat and Mary (nee Smith), deeply regretted by his loving brother Fr Gerry (Bornacoola) relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Lying in Repose at The Shannon Lodge Nursing Home Oratory on Thursday, June 14 from 6pm concluding with prayers at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Friday June 15 in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Coronea, Co Cavan followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Margaret ‘Carrie’ Moroney (née Clery), Church Street, Ballinamore, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully at Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey, on Tuesday, June 12 of Margaret ‘Carrie’ Moroney (nee Clery), Church Street, Ballinamore, Leitrim. Predeceased by her husband Bertie and daughter Barbara. She will be sadly missed by her daughters Elizabeth, Mary & Anne, her brother John, sons-in-law Les & PJ grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephew, relatives, neighbours & friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her home in Church Street on Wednesday, June 13 from 3pm until 10pm. Removal on Thursday afternoon June 14 to St Patrick's Church, Ballinamore arriving for Funeral Mass at 3pm. Burial afterwards in Oughteragh Cemetery. House private on Thursday morning please.

Thomas Carmody, 10 McDermott Terrace, Manorhamilton, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully at his home, on Tuesday, June 12 of Thomas Carmody, 10 McDermott Terrace, Manorhamilton, Leitrim. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, daughter Elaine McGowan (Ballintogher) sons Thomas, Gerard (Manorhamilton), Dermot (Ballinafad), relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Removal to St Clare's Church, Manorhamilton on Thursday morning, June 14 to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House Private Please.

Michael ‘Mickey’ Fox, Ballinacliffy, Glasson, Athlone, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Cheverton Lodge, Holloway , London, on Thursday, May 24 of Michael ‘Mickey’ Fox, Ballinacliffy, Glasson., Athlone, Westmeath and Harringay, London. Beloved husband of Eileen, and loving father of Seán, Michael and David. He will be dearly missed by his loving family, daughters-in-law Anne, Geraldine and Cathy, brother Tony (Cornamaddy, Athlone) sister Molly (Clancey) (Wineport, Ballykeeran) nieces, nephews, grandchildren,extended family and friends. May he rest in peace.

Funeral cortege will arrive at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Tubberclare on Thursday evening, June 14 at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Friday, June 15 at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, in lieu to the Alzheimer's Association.

