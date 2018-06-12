Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, June 12, 2018 - evening

Margaret ‘Carrie’ Moroney (née Clery), Church Street, Ballinamore, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully at Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey, on Tuesday, June 12 of Margaret ‘Carrie’ Moroney (nee Clery), Church Street, Ballinamore, Leitrim. Predeceased by her husband Bertie and daughter Barbara. She will be sadly missed by her daughters Elizabeth, Mary & Anne, her brother John, sons-in-law Les & PJ grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephew, relatives, neighbours & friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her home in Church Street on Wednesday, June 13 from 3pm until 10pm. Removal on Thursday afternoon June 14 to St Patrick's Church, Ballinamore arriving for Funeral Mass at 3pm. Burial afterwards in Oughteragh Cemetery. House private on Thursday morning please.

Thomas Carmody, 10 McDermott Terrace, Manorhamilton, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully at his home, on Tuesday, June 12 of Thomas Carmody, 10 McDermott Terrace, Manorhamilton, Leitrim. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, daughter Elaine McGowan (Ballintogher) sons Thomas, Gerard (Manorhamilton), Dermot (Ballinafad), relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Removal to St Clare's Church, Manorhamilton on Thursday morning, June 14 to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House Private Please.

Michael ‘Mickey’ Fox, Ballinacliffy, Glasson, Athlone, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Cheverton Lodge, Holloway , London, on Thursday, May 24 of Michael ‘Mickey’ Fox, Ballinacliffy, Glasson., Athlone, Westmeath and Harringay, London. Beloved husband of Eileen, and loving father of Seán, Michael and David. He will be dearly missed by his loving family, daughters-in-law Anne, Geraldine and Cathy, brother Tony (Cornamaddy, Athlone) sister Molly (Clancey) (Wineport, Ballykeeran) nieces, nephews, grandchildren,extended family and friends. May he rest in peace.

Funeral cortege will arrive at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Tubberclare on Thursday evening, June 14 at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Friday, June 15 at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, in lieu to the Alzheimer's Association.

Chrissie Corrigan (née McGee), 51 Termon Road, Boyle, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully at the Plunkett Home, Boyle, Co Roscommon, on Monday, June 11 of Chrissy Corrigan (nee McGee), 51 Termon Road, Boyle, Co Roscommon.

Predeceased by her daughters Ann and Marie, Sadly missed by her daughter Josephine (No 11 Asicus Villas, Athlone), son John (London), son-in-law Charlie, daughter-in-law Betty, grandchildren Derek, Stewart, Orla, Richard, John, Claire, Eleanor and Mary Teresa, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing Mahon's Funeral Home, Boyle, on Tuesday, June 12 from 5pm until 7pm. Removal on Wednesday morning June 13 to St Joseph's Church for Mass of Christian burial at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Assylinn Cemetery.



Marion ‘Kathleen’ MacEvilly (née O'Neill), Leeson Village, Dublin / Boyle, Roscommon

The recent death has occurred on Monday, June 11 of Marion ‘Kathleen’ MacEvilly (née O’Neill), Leeson Village, Dublin and formerly Boyle, Co Roscommon, peacefully at St Vincent’s University Hospital.

Beloved wife of Patrick (Paddy) and loving mother of John. Sadly missed by her family, her sister Celine, daughter-in-law Margaret, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing on Tuesday, June 12 at St Vincent’s Hospital Mortuary Chapel, Elm Park between 3pm and 4pm. Removal on Wednesday, June 13 to the Church of St Mary, Haddington Road arriving at 9.50am for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by burial at Rooske Cemetery, Dunboyne.

