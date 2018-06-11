Deaths in Longford - Monday, June 11, 2018 - evening

Elizabeth ‘Lizzie’ McKiernan (née McLoughlin), Derrindrehid, Aughavas, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital surrounded by her loving family, on Sunday, June 10 of Elizabeth ‘Lizzie’ McKiernan (née McLoughlin), Derrindrehid, Aughavas, Leitrim. Predeceased by her husband Con and son Con. Deeply regretted by her son Joe, daughters Mary, Margaret and Deirdre, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchild, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May She Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday, June 12 at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Drumreilly with burial afterwards in Cavan Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Chrissie Corrigan (née McGee), 51 Termon Road, Boyle, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully at the Plunkett Home, Boyle, Co Roscommon, on Monday, June 11 of Chrissy Corrigan (nee McGee), 51 Termon Road, Boyle, Co Roscommon.

Predeceased by her daughters Ann and Marie, Sadly missed by her daughter Josephine (No 11 Asicus Villas, Athlone), son John (London), son-in-law Charlie, daughter-in-law Betty, grandchildren Derek, Stewart, Orla, Richard, John, Claire, Eleanor and Mary Teresa, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing Mahon's Funeral Home, Boyle, on Tuesday, June 12 from 5pm until 7pm. Removal on Wednesday morning June 13 to St Joseph's Church for Mass of Christian burial at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Assylinn Cemetery.



Marion ‘Kathleen’ MacEvilly (née O'Neill), Leeson Village, Dublin / Boyle, Roscommon

The recent death has occurred on Monday, June 11 of Marion ‘Kathleen’ MacEvilly (née O’Neill), Leeson Village, Dublin and formerly Boyle, Co Roscommon, peacefully at St Vincent’s University Hospital.

Beloved wife of Patrick (Paddy) and loving mother of John. Sadly missed by her family, her sister Celine, daughter-in-law Margaret, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing on Tuesday, June 12 at St Vincent’s Hospital Mortuary Chapel, Elm Park between 3pm and 4pm. Removal on Wednesday, June 13 to the Church of St Mary, Haddington Road arriving at 9.50am for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by burial at Rooske Cemetery, Dunboyne.

