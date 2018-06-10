Deaths in Longford - Sunday, June 10, 2018

Peter Leavy, Ballymorris, Granard, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at Mullingar Regional Hospital, on Friday, June 8 of Peter Leavy, Ballymorris, Granard, Longford. Sadly missed by his nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, relatives, friends and neighbours. RIP.

Funeral Mass on Monday, June 11 at 12 noon in St Mary’s Church, Granard followed by burial in Granardkill Cemetery.

Sheila Fahy (née Roddy), Vesnoy, Strokestown, Roscommon

The death occurred, suddenly at her residence, on Friday, June 8 of Sheila Fahy (née Roddy), Vesnoy, Strokestown, Roscommon. Predeceased by her loving husband Des and daughters Concepta, Audrey and Sharon. Much loved mother of Lena, Paddy, Dympna, Patricia, Desmond, Jacqueline, Paul, Adrian, Elaine and Declan. She will be sadly missed by her heartbroken family, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers Bernie, Brendan, Vincent, Martin, Michael & Francis, sisters Bridie, Antoinette & Theresa, nephews, nieces, aunt, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her home in Vesnoy on Sunday, June 10 from 4pm until 8pm. Removal on Monday, June 11 to the Parish Church to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Paddy Dunning, Hall, Moate, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully at home surrounded by his family, on Friday, June 8 of Paddy Dunning, Hall, Moate, Westmeath, formerly of Carrickobrien, Athlone. Sadly missed by his loving wife Loretta, daughters Bernie, Sandra and Patricia, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, Jessica, Sophie, Chloe and Paddy, in-laws, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends. May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his residence on Sunday, June 10 from 5pm until 8pm. Requiem Mass on Monday, June 11 at 2pm in St Ciaran's Church, Castledaly with burial afterwards in Coosan Cemetery. House Private on Monday morning, please.

Elizabeth ‘Lizzie’ McKiernan (née McLoughlin), Derrindrehid, Aughavas, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital surrounded by her loving family, on Sunday, June 10 of Elizabeth ‘Lizzie’ McKiernan (née McLoughlin), Derrindrehid, Aughavas, Leitrim. Predeceased by her husband Con and son Con. Deeply regretted by her son Joe, daughters Mary, Margaret and Deirdre, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchild, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her residence from 6pm this evening Sunday, June 10 and on Monday, June 11 until 4pm. House private thereafter until removal to arrive at St Mary's Church, Drumreilly at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, June 12 at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Cavan Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

