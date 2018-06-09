Deaths in Longford - Saturday, June 9, 2018

Peter Leavy, Ballymorris, Granard, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at Mullingar Regional Hospital, on Friday, June 8 of Peter Leavy, Ballymorris, Granard, Longford. Sadly missed by his nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, relatives, friends and neighbours. RIP.

Reposing at Smith’s Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Granard on Sunday, June 10 from 4.30pm to 6.30pm, prayers at 6pm followed by removal to St Mary’s Church, Granard arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, June 11 at 12 noon followed by burial in Granardkill Cemetery.

Sheila Fahy (née Roddy), Vesnoy, Strokestown, Roscommon

The death occurred, suddenly at her residence, on Friday, June 8 of Sheila Fahy (née Roddy), Vesnoy, Strokestown, Roscommon. Predeceased by her loving husband Des and daughters Concepta, Audrey and Sharon. Much loved mother of Lena, Paddy, Dympna, Patricia, Desmond, Jacqueline, Paul, Adrian, Elaine and Declan. She will be sadly missed by her heartbroken family, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers Bernie, Brendan, Vincent, Martin, Michael & Francis, sisters Bridie, Antoinette & Theresa, nephews, nieces, aunt, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her home in Vesnoy on Sunday, June 10 from 4pm until 8pm. Removal on Monday, June 11 to the Parish Church to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Paddy Dunning, Hall, Moate, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully at home surrounded by his family, on Friday, June 8 of Paddy Dunning, Hall, Moate, Westmeath, formerly of Carrickobrien, Athlone. Sadly missed by his loving wife Loretta, daughters Bernie, Sandra and Patricia, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, Jessica, Sophie, Chloe and Paddy, in-laws, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends. May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his residence on Sunday, June 10 from 5pm until 8pm. Requiem Mass on Monday, June 11 at 2pm in St Ciaran's Church, Castledaly with burial afterwards in Coosan Cemetery. House Private on Monday morning, please.

Bernadette ‘Bernie’ McGrath (née Kelleghan), Cartenstown, Delvin, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of her family and staff of the Midlands Regional Hospital, Mullingar, after a long illness bravely borne with great dignity, on Friday, June 8 of Bernadette ‘Bernie’ McGrath (née Kelleghan), Cartenstown, Delvin, Westmeath. Predeceased by her father Peter and brother James. Loving wife of Jerry and mother of Agnes, Geraldine and Anne. Bernie will be sadly missed by her husband and daughters, her mother Olive, her brothers Johnny, Peter, Mark and Jimmy, her sisters Olive, Pauline, Aggie, Elizabeth, Roseanne and Emma, mother in law Mary (Molly), grandchildren Danny, Sophie and Oisín, sons in law Stephen and Leon, aunts, uncles, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, extended family and a large circle of friends. May Bernie's gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing at St Camillus Nursing Centre Chapel, Killucan on Saturday, June 9 from 5pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal thereafter to the Church of the Assumption, Delvin, arriving at 8pm approximately. Funeral Mass on Sunday, June 10 at 2pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Denis McMonagle (McMonicle), Loughill, Limerick / Longford

The death occurred, peacefully in the care of the staff of St James Hospital, Dublin, surrounded by his family and friends, on Saturday, June 2 of Denis McMonagle (McMonicle), Loughill, Limerick / Longford. Beloved husband of Siobhan. Loved and remembered by his sisters Margaret and Laura, brothers Sean, Seamus, and Edward, aunts Kitty Conway (Longford) and May Friel (Donegal), uncle, Geordie McMonagle (Donegal) brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Requiescat in pace.

Requiem Mass on Saturday, June 9 at 12 noon in the Church of the Assumption, Loughill, Co Limerick. Burial afterwards in Kinard Cemetery, Glin, Co Limerick.

Thomas Alexander Snr, Killyfassey, Mountnugent, Cavan

The death occurred, unexpectedly in the wonderful care of the staff of Cavan General Hospital, on Tuesday, June 5 of Thomas Alexander (Snr), Killyfassey, Mountnugent, Co Cavan. Beloved husband of Alex and loving father of Amanda, Barbara, Thomas and Brian and his twelve adored grandchildren. Sadly missed by his sons-in-law Brian and Hugh, his daughters-in-law Heather and Fiona, brothers and sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends.

Removal from the family home on Saturday, June 9 for Funeral Service in St Bride's Parish Church, Mountnugent at 2pm followed by burial in adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations, if so desired, to Cavan General Hospital c/o William Foster, Funeral Director, Ricehill, Crossdoney, Cavan or any family member. Safe in the arms of Jesus.

