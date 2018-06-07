Deaths in Longford - Thursday, June 7, 2018

Baby Annie Dinnegan, 18 Grian Ard, Ardnacassa, Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred on Tuesday, June 5 of Baby Annie Dinnegan, 18 Grian Ard, Ardnacassa, Longford Town, Longford (Little Annie born May 11, 2018 - died June 5, 2018). Baby Annie will be forever remembered by her loving family, her heart broken parents Jamie and Teresa, sister Connie, grandparents Bruce and Teresa Dinnegan, William and Teresa Stokes, great-grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

A little flower lent not given, to bud on earth and bloom in heaven.

Reposing at her home on Thursday, June 7 from 12 noon until 8pm. Mass of the Angels on Friday, June 8 at 1pm in St Mel's Cathedral, Longford followed with burial in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Family time on Friday morning please.

Eileen Reilly (née Weldon), Demesne, Longford Town, Longford / Ballymahon, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully in the arms of her family at Beaumont Hospital, Dublin, on Monday, June 4 of Eileen Reilly (née Weldon), Demesne, Longford Town, Longford / Ballymahon, Longford. Predeceased by her loving husband John. Sadly missed by her loving family Mick, Colm, Carmel, Kevin, Joan, Fidelma, Regina and Finian, sisters, grandchildren, great-grandchild, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, relatives and friends. May her gentle soul Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass at 1pm on Thursday, June 7 in St Matthew's Church, Ballymahon, followed by interment in Carrickedmond Cemetery.



John Brady, Ardandra, Legan, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully in the Regional Hospital, Tullamore, on Monday, June 4 of John Brady, Ardandra, Legan, Longford. Deeply regretted by his sister Kathleen (McCann), brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Mass of the Resurrection on Thursday, June 7 at 11am in St Mary's Church, Legan with burial afterwards in Aughafin Cemetery, Edgeworthstown.

Denis McMonagle (McMonicle), Loughill, Limerick / Longford

The death occurred, peacefully in the care of the staff of St James Hospital, Dublin, surrounded by his family and friends, on Saturday, June 2 of Denis McMonagle (McMonicle), Loughill, Limerick / Longford. Beloved husband of Siobhan. Loved and remembered by his sisters Margaret and Laura, brothers Sean, Seamus, and Edward, aunts Kitty Conway (Longford) and May Friel (Donegal), uncle, Geordie McMonagle (Donegal) brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Requiescat in pace.

Reposing at Madigan’s Funeral Home, Shanagolden, Co Limerick, on Friday evening, June 8, from 6pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday, June 9 at 12 noon in the Church of the Assumption, Loughill, Co Limerick. Burial afterwards in Kinard Cemetery, Glin, Co Limerick.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie



And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie