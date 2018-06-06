Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, June 6, 2018

Eileen Reilly (née Weldon), Demesne, Longford Town, Longford / Ballymahon, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully in the arms of her family at Beaumont Hospital, Dublin, on Monday, June 4 of Eileen Reilly (née Weldon), Demesne, Longford Town, Longford / Ballymahon, Longford. Predeceased by her loving husband John. Sadly missed by her loving family Mick, Colm, Carmel, Kevin, Joan, Fidelma, Regina and Finian, sisters, grandchildren, great-grandchild, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, relatives and friends. May her gentle soul Rest in Peace.

Reposing on Wednesday, June 6 at Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Longford, from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass at 1pm on Thursday, June 7 in St Matthew's Church, Ballymahon, followed by interment in Carrickedmond Cemetery.



John Brady, Ardandra, Legan, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully in the Regional Hospital, Tullamore, on Monday, June 4 of John Brady, Ardandra, Legan, Longford. Deeply regretted by his sister Kathleen (McCann), brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Our Lady's Manor, Edgeworthstown on Wednesday evening, June 6 from 5pm until 7pm with prayers at 6.30pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Thursday, June 7 at 11am in St. Mary's Church, Legan with burial afterwards in Aughafin Cemetery, Edgeworthstown.

Denis McMonagle (McMonicle), Loughill, Limerick / Longford

The death occurred, peacefully in the care of the staff of St James Hospital, Dublin, surrounded by his family and friends, on Saturday, June 2 of Denis McMonagle (McMonicle), Loughill, Limerick / Longford. Beloved husband of Siobhan. Loved and remembered by his sisters Margaret and Laura, brothers Sean, Seamus, and Edward, aunts Kitty Conway (Longford) and May Friel (Donegal), uncle, Geordie McMonagle (Donegal) brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Requiescat in pace.

Funeral Arrangements Later.

Margaret ‘Peggy’ Malone (née Carley), Balrath, Castletown, Finea, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of her family and the staff of Maple Court Nursing Home, Castlepollard, on Sunday, June 3 of Margaret ‘Peggy’ Malone (née Carley), Balrath, Castletown, Finea, Westmeath. Predeceased by her husband Martin, sons Mattie and Pat, grandsons Martin and Derek, great-grandson Joshua, great-granddaughters Corey and Jamie-Lee. Deeply regretted by her sons Martin and Gerry, daughters Chris, Kathleen, Margaret and Theresa, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchild, extended family, neighbours and friends. May Margaret rest in peace.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, June 6 at 11am in St Michael’s Church, Castletown-Finea, with burial afterwards in Finea Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to North Westmeath Hospice, c/o Cassidy’s Funeral Directors, Castlepollard.

