Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, June 5, 2018

Mary Whitton (née McHugh), Clonback, Aughnacliffe, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully at her residence in the loving care of her family, on Sunday, June 3 of Mary Whitton (née McHugh), Clonback, Aughnacliffe, Longford. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing family, sons Thomas & Seamus, daughters Patsy (Martin), Kitty (McNerney) & Bridget, daughters in law, sons in law, grandchildren, great-children, sister Brigid Curwin, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. RIP.

Removal on Tuesday morning, June 5 to St Colmcille's Church, Aughnacliffe, arriving for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Tuesday morning please.

Stephen Coyle, Rathcronan, Granard, Longford / Cavan



The death occurred on Thursday, May 24 of Stephen Coyle, Rathcronan, Granard, Co Longford and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, suddenly in Ho Chi Minh City.

Predeceased by his father Terry. Dearly beloved son of Mary, cherished brother of Marie, Linda and Angela, and uncle to Matthew and Lucy. Sadly missed by his extended family, and wide network of friends, colleagues and students in Vietnam and Ireland May he rest in peace.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday, June 5 at 12 noon in St Mary's Church Granard. Interment afterwards in Carra cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to The Kevin Bell Repartriation Trust c/o the undertaker or any family member.

Denis McMonagle (McMonicle), Loughill, Limerick / Longford

The death occurred, peacefully in the care of the staff of St James Hospital, Dublin, surrounded by his family and friends, on Saturday, June 2 of Denis McMonagle (McMonicle), Loughill, Limerick / Longford. Beloved husband of Siobhan. Loved and remembered by his sisters Margaret and Laura, brothers Sean, Seamus, and Edward, aunts Kitty Conway (Longford) and May Friel (Donegal), uncle, Geordie McMonagle (Donegal) brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Requiescat in pace.

Funeral Arrangements Later.

Margaret ‘Peggy’ Malone (née Carley), Balrath, Castletown, Finea, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of her family and the staff of Maple Court Nursing Home, Castlepollard, on Sunday, June 3 of Margaret ‘Peggy’ Malone (née Carley), Balrath, Castletown, Finea, Westmeath. Predeceased by her husband Martin, sons Mattie and Pat, grandsons Martin and Derek, great-grandson Joshua, great-granddaughters Corey and Jamie-Lee. Deeply regretted by her sons Martin and Gerry, daughters Chris, Kathleen, Margaret and Theresa, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchild, extended family, neighbours and friends. May Margaret rest in peace.

Reposing at her grandson, Johnny Fagan’s home at Cresley, Castlepollard on Tuesday, June 5 from 12pm until 5pm, followed by removal to St Michael’s Church, Castletown-Finea, arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, June 6 at 11am, with burial afterwards in Finea Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to North Westmeath Hospice, c/o Cassidy’s Funeral Directors, Castlepollard.

William O'Boy, Glenburn, Cartown, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, at Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey, on Saturday, June 2 of William O'Boy, Glenburn, Cartown, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim. Predeceased by his brother Pat, sisters Kathleen and Molly. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Olive, sons Kieron and Stephen, daughters-in-law Maxine and Mags, granddaughter Shannon, sisters Bridie and Nancy, brother Michael, sister-in-law Agnes, nieces, nephews, relatives and Friends. Rest In Peace.

Removal on Tuesday morning, June 5 to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Drumsna, arriving for Mass of Christian burial at 12 noon with funeral afterwards to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan followed by cremation at 3pm. No flowers by request. House private please.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie



And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie