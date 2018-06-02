Deaths in Longford - Saturday, June 2, 2018

Stephen Coyle, Rathcronan, Granard, Longford / Cavan



The death occurred on Thursday, May 24 of Stephen Coyle, Rathcronan, Granard, Co Longford and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, suddenly in Ho Chi Minh City.

Predeceased by his father Terry. Dearly beloved son of Mary, cherished brother of Marie, Linda and Angela, and uncle to Matthew and Lucy. Sadly missed by his extended family, and wide network of friends, colleagues and students in Vietnam and Ireland May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford on Monday afternoon June 4 from 3.30pm until 5.30pm with removal to St Mary's Church Granard arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, June 5 at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Carra cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to The Kevin Bell Repartriation Trust c/o the undertaker or any family member.

Rev Fr JP Farrell (PP MA), Lehery Lane, Lehery, Lanesboro, Longford

The death occurred on Saturday, May 19 of Rev Fr JP Farrell (PP MA), Lehery Lane, Lehery, Lanesboro, Longford, in the Shrewsbury diocese in England.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, June 2 at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Lanesboro with burial afterwards in Rathcline Cemetery.

Michael Hedley, Dromod, Leitrim

The death occurred on May 30 of Michael Hedley, Dromod, Leitrim (formerly England), passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family.

Predeceased by his wife Rosemary (nee Seery), daughter Paula, granddaughter Emma. He will be sadly missed by his loving daughter Karen (Brown), grandsons Tom and Daniel, sons-in-law Tony and Pete, brothers-in-law Frank and Pat Seery, sister-in-law Anne, nieces, extended family and friends. May Michael Rest In Peace.

Reposing in John Healy's Chapel of Rest, Rochfortbridge on Sunday, June 3 from 6pm until 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, June 4 in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Rochfortbridge at 11am followed by cremation in Mount Jerome.

John Marchwicki, Drumkeerin, Leitrim

The death has occurred on Wednesday, May 23 of John Marchwicki, Glasgow, Scotland, unexpectedly but peacefully at Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Glasgow.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his beloved wife Philomena (Kelly), Kilmore, Drumkeerin, his large extended family and circle of friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Requiem Mass on Saturday, June 2 at 12.30pm in St Brigid's Church, Drumkeerin, Co Leitrim followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to The Poor Clare Sisters, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim.

Margaret Rose Gralton (née Early), Shancurry, Drumshanbo, Leitrim

The death occurred on Monday, May 14 of Margaret Rose Gralton, Luton, Bedfordshire, England and Shancurry, Drumshambo, Co Leitrim, peacefully at Keech Hospice, Luton.

Loving wife of Jim, loving and devoted mother to Louise, Sarah, James, and Paul. Loving grandmother to Alex, James, and Mir. Loving sister of Ann, Jane, and John, brothers in Law, sisters in Law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Remains arriving to St Patrick’s church Drumshanbo on Saturday evening June 2 at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass at 11.30am on Sunday morning June 3 with burial afterwards to Kiltoghert new cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if so desired to The north west hospice, Sligo. May she rest in God’s loving peace.

Tomasz Krupa, Cloonfad Beg, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim / Birr, Offaly / Dublin

The death has occurred on Sunday, May 27 of Thomasz Krupa, Santa Rita, Cloonfad Beg, Carrig-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim. Rest In Peace. Deeply regretted by his family in Birr and Leitrim. Funeral Mass in St. Brendan’s Church, Birr at 11am on Saturday, June 2. Cremation will take place in Shannon Crematorium at 4pm on Saturday.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie



And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie