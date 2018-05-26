Deaths in Longford - Sunday, May 27, 2018

James ‘Jimmy’ Nolan, Fermoyle, Lanesboro, Longford / Roscommon



The death occurred, suddenly at his home, on Friday, May 25 of James ‘Jimmy’ Nolan, Fermoyle, Lanesboro, Longford / Roscommon. Predeceased by his beloved wife Kitty, much loved father of Timmy and James, Mary (Sharma) and Cathriona (Mannion). Jimmy is sadly missed by his loving family, sister Kitty (England), daughters in law Sheila and Carmel, sons in law Brendan and Drona adored grandchildren, niece, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May his gentle soul Rest in Peace.

Reposing at the home of his son Timmy and daughter in law Sheila, Fermoyle, Lanesboro (N39Y308), on Sunday, May 27 from 12 noon to 5pm. (Family time please thereafter). Removal to St Mary's Church, Lanesboro (N39TN99) for 8 pm. Requiem Mass on Monday, May 28 at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Clonbonny Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Jimmy if desired to Elphin Lourdes Assisted Pilgrim Fund c/o Kieran Leavy, Funeral Director or any family member.

Stephen Coyle, Rathcronan, Granard, Longford / Cavan

The death occurred, suddenly in Ho Chi Minh City, on Thursday, May 24 of Stephen Coyle, Rathcronan, Granard, Longford / Cavan and and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. Predeceased by his father Terry. Dearly beloved son of Mary, cherished brother of Marie, Linda and Angela, and uncle to Matthew and Lucy. Sadly missed by his extended family, and wide network of friends, colleagues and students in Vietnam and Ireland.

Funeral arrangements to follow. May he rest in peace.

Elizabeth ‘Liz’ Devine, 24 Cluain Ce Caonach, Kenagh, Longford

The death occurred on Thursday, May 24 of Elizabeth ‘Liz’ Devine, 24 Cluain Ce Caonach, Kenagh, Longford, formerly of No 20 St Patrick's Terrace, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford and employee of Irish Rail Longford. Predeceased by her loving parents mother Margaret and father Andy. Liz will be dearly missed by her treasured family, daughter Kayleigh, son Andrew, her partner Paul, brother Hugh and his partner Tasha, nieces, nephews, Paul's children Nial, Gary and Aaron, aunts, uncles, relatives, neighbours and her many friends.

An Angel lived among us, A gift from God above, She showered us with kindness, And shared with us her love. May you rest in peace Liz.

Funeral mass in St Mary's Church, Edgeworthstown on Sunday, May 27 at 10am followed with burial afterwards in Aughafin Cemetery.

Kevin Sorohan, Gubadorish, Drumlish, Longford

The death occurred on Thursday, May 24 of Kevin Sorohan, Gubadorish, Drumlish, Longford, suddenly at his residence.

Predeceased by his father James, mother Kathleen and brother Mel. Kevin will be sadly missed by his wife Ann-Marie, sons Mark and Cian, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his residence until removal on Sunday, May 27 to St Mary's Church, Gortletteragh for Funeral Mass at 11.30am, with burial afterwards in Gortletteragh Cemetery. House Strictly Private Please. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Irish Heart Foundation c/o Whitney’s Undertakers, Drumlish.

Thomas ‘Tommy’ Butler, Beechlawn Avenue, Artane, Dublin / Ballybough, Dublin / Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred, unexpectedly, of Thomas ‘Tommy’ Butler, Longford Town, Bayview Avenue, Ballybough and Beechlawn Avenue, Artane. Beloved only son of the late Tommy and Phyllis; sadly missed by his aunts, uncles, cousins, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the Kirwan Funeral Home, Fairview Strand on Sunday, May 27 – family will be in attendance from 2pm until 4pm – all are welcome. Removal on Monday morning, May 28 to St. Brendan’s Church, Coolock Village arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am. Funeral thereafter to Fingal Cemetery.

Peter Reilly, Kilcogy Village, Kilcogy, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully at The Lisdarn Unit, Cavan, on Friday, May 25 of Peter Reilly, Kilcogy Village, Kilcogy, Cavan. Sadly missed by his wife Sandra, brothers Oliver and Pius, sisters Etta, Lilly, Chrissy, Patsy and Mena, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he rest in peace.

Funeral Mass on Sunday, May 27 at 1pm in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Mullahoran. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Thomas Smith, Tonagh, Mountnugent, Cavan



The death occurred, suddenly, at Cavan General Hospital, on Friday, May 25 of Thomas ‘Tommy’ Smith, Tonagh, Mountnugent, Cavan. Tommy (predeceased by his father Andy and brother Paddy) will be sadly missed by his loving wife Josephine, sons Stephen and Keith, his mother Bridie, brother Seamus, sisters Monica, Kathleen and Breda, daughters-in-law Breege and Peggy, beloved grandson Emlyn, grand daughter Izzy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his residence on Sunday from 3pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass in St. Brigid's Church, Mountnugent, on Monday, May 28 at 11am. Burial afterwards in Oldcastle Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Diabetic Unit in Cavan Hospital or to The Irish Heart Foundation. House private Monday morning, please.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie



And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie