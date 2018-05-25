Deaths in Longford - Friday, May 25, 2018

Kevin Sorohan, Gubadorish, Drumlish, Longford

The death occurred on Thursday, May 24 of Kevin Sorohan, Gubadorish, Drumlish, Longford, suddenly at his residence.

Predeceased by his father James, mother Kathleen and brother Mel. Kevin will be sadly missed by his wife Ann-Marie, sons Mark and Cian, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his residence until removal on Sunday, May 27 to St Mary's Church, Gortletteragh for Funeral Mass at 11.30am, with burial afterwards in Gortletteragh Cemetery. House Strictly Private Please. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Irish Heart Foundation c/o Whitney’s Undertakers, Drumlish.

Thomas ‘Tommy’ Butler, Beechlawn Avenue, Artane, Dublin / Ballybough, Dublin / Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred, unexpectedly, of Thomas ‘Tommy’ Butler, Longford Town, Bayview Avenue, Ballybough and Beechlawn Avenue, Artane. Beloved only son of the late Tommy and Phyllis; sadly missed by his aunts, uncles, cousins, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the Kirwan Funeral Home, Fairview Strand on Saturday, May 26 and on Sunday, May 27 – family will be in attendance on both days from 2pm until 4pm – all are welcome. Removal on Monday morning, May 28 to St. Brendan’s Church, Coolock Village arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am. Funeral thereafter to Fingal Cemetery.

Seamus McIntyre, Cornamuckla, Loch Gowna, Co Cavan

The death occurred on Tuesday, May 22 of Seamus McIntyre, Cornamuckla, Loch Gowna, Co Cavan, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital.

Treasured brother of Paddy (Canada), Bríd, Kathleen, Eamonn (Granard), Mary (Ballinagh), Margaret (Dublin), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, great-grandnieces, extended family and a large circle of neighbours and friends.Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Lakelands Funeral Home and Crematorium, Cavan, on Friday, May 25 from 4pm until prayers at 7pm. Removal to the Church of the Holy Family, Loch Gowna, for Requiem Mass on Saturday, May 26 at 3pm, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Ar dheis dé go raibh a ainm dilis.

Tom Boyce, Roslevin Lawn, Athlone, Westmeath



The death occurred on Tuesday, May 22 of Tom Boyce, Roslevin Lawn, Athlone, Westmeath, late of the Strand, and formerly of Legan, Co Longford. Predeceased by his beloved wife Maura and daughter Marian. Sadly missed by his loving family Tony, Helen (Dunning), Patty (O'Neill), Tom, Joan, Anne, Wendy and Derek, in-laws, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great granddaughter, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Requiem mass on Friday, May 25 at 10.30am in St Mary's Church, Athlone with burial afterwards in Coosan cemetery. Family flowers only, please, donations if desired in lieu to St Vincent's Hospice, Athlone.

