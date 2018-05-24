Deaths in Longford - Thursday, May 24, 2018

Tom Hagan, Aughaboy, Killoe, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully at the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Tuesday, May 22 of Tom Hagan, Aughaboy, Killoe, Longford (Cattle Dealer). Deeply regretted by his sorrowing family, wife Mary, son Tom, daughter Amanda, grandchildren, brother Michael, sister Bridget, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposed at the residence of his son Tom (Aughaboy) on Wednesday, May 23. Removal on Thursday morning, May 24 to St Mary’s Church, Ennybegs arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Tubberpatrick Cemetery. House private on Thursday morning.

Lucy McGivney, 48 Tower View, Mullingar, Westmeath / Coolarty, Longford



The death occurred on Monday, May 21 of Lucy McGivney, 48 Tower View, Mullingar, Westmeath and Leitrim, Coolarty, Co Longford, peacefully at home in the loving care of her family and staff at 48 Tower View.

Predeceased by her parents John and Mai. Sadly missed by her brothers Eamon, Sean, Oliver and Paul, sisters Teresa Feery, Philomena Coyle and Marie McGauran, her 3 lifelong devoted best friends Breda, Ailish and Jackie, aunt Mona, uncle Joe, nephews, nieces, grand nephews, grand nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, relatives and friends. May She Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, May 24 in St Mary’s Church, Granard at 2:30pm followed by burial in Granardkill Cemetery. House strictly private please.

Georgina Johnston (née Buchanan), Gortnahurk, Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred on Tuesday, May 22 of Georgina Johnston (née Buchanan) College View Nursing Home, Cavan and late of Gortnahurk, Ballinagh, Co Cavan, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital.

Dearly beloved wife of Willie, remembered with love by her husband, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

Rested at the home of her Grand-niece Melanie and Colin Graham, Lisduff Lane, Cavan, on Wednesday, May 23. Family time on Thursday, May 24 please. Funeral service on Thursday May 24 at 2pm in Ballintemple Parish Church followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if so desired to Ballintemple Parish Church, c/o William Foster, Funeral Director, Ricehill, Crossdoney, Cavan. "Safe in the arms of Jesus".

Seamus McIntyre, Cornamuckla, Loch Gowna, Co Cavan

The death occurred on Tuesday, May 22 of Seamus McIntyre, Cornamuckla, Loch Gowna, Co Cavan, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital.

Treasured brother of Paddy (Canada), Bríd, Kathleen, Eamonn (Granard), Mary (Ballinagh), Margaret (Dublin), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, great-grandnieces, extended family and a large circle of neighbours and friends.Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Lakelands Funeral Home and Crematorium, Cavan, on Friday, May 25 from 4pm until prayers at 7pm. Removal to the Church of the Holy Family, Loch Gowna, for Requiem Mass on Saturday, May 26 at 3pm, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Ar dheis dé go raibh a ainm dilis.

Tom Boyce, Roslevin Lawn, Athlone, Westmeath



The death occurred on Tuesday, May 22 of Tom Boyce, Roslevin Lawn, Athlone, Westmeath, late of the Strand, and formerly of Legan, Co Longford. Predeceased by his beloved wife Maura and daughter Marian. Sadly missed by his loving family Tony, Helen (Dunning), Patty (O'Neill), Tom, Joan, Anne, Wendy and Derek, in-laws, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great granddaughter, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at Flynn's funeral home the Strand, Athlone on Thursday evening, May 24 from 4.30 pm with removal at 6.40pm to St Mary's church arriving at 7pm. Requiem mass on Friday, May 25 at 10.30am with burial afterwards in Coosan cemetery. Family flowers only, please, donations if desired in lieu to St Vincent's hospice, Athlone.

Dympna O'Neill (née Corrigan), Bratty Road, Castlepollard, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family after a short illness, on Tuesday, May 22 of Dympna O’Neill (née Corrigan), Bratty Road, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath. She is survived by her loving husband Oliver, children, adored grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sisters, brother, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and loving friends.May she rest in peace.

Reposed at her home on Bratty Road, Castlepollard, on Wednesday, May 23. Family time only on Thursday morning, May 24. Removal to St Michael’s Church, Castlepollard on Thursday, May 24 arriving for 12 noon Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in St Michael’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St Joseph’s Young Priests Society, care of Cassidy’s Funeral Directors, Castlepollard.

Patrick ‘Paddy’ Mannion, Bridge Street, Strokestown, Roscommon

The death occurred on Monday, May 7 of Patrick ‘Paddy’ Mannion, 176 Wood End Gardens, Northolt, Middlesex, London UB54QW and formerly of Bridge Street, Strokestown, Co Roscommon. Paddy will be sadly missed by his wife Breege, son Emmet, daughter Ailish, son-in-law Liam, grandchildren Keegan and Kaiden, relatives and his many friends. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

Funeral Mass will take place at St Gabriel's Church, South Harrow on Thursday, May 24, at 1pm followed by Cremation at Breakspear Crematorium at 2:30pm.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie



And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie