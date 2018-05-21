Deaths in Longford - Monday, May 21, 2018 - evening

Johnny Atkinson, Dun Darrach, Longford Town, Longford / Crumlin, Dublin

The death occurred on Monday, May 21 of Johnny Atkinson, Dun Darrach, Dublin Road, Longford and formerly of Windmill Park, Crumlin, Dublin, at St Joseph’s Hospital, Dublin Road, Longford.

Deeply regretted by his loving partner Audrey Kavanagh and family, Daniel, Leo, Eileen, Lillymay, and the late James, also John, Linda and Mark, father Wally, brothers and sisters, Tommy, Henry, Robert, Martin, Richard, Margaret and Bernie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing in St Joseph’s Hospital Chapel, Dublin Road, Longford on Tuesday evening, May 22 from 5pm with prayers at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, May 23 at 11am, also in Hospital Chapel followed by burial in Ballymacormack Cemetery (Longford).



Jimmy Joe Reilly, Kilmore, Dring, Longford

The death occurred on Monday, May 21 of Jimmy Joe Reilly, Kilmore, Dring, Co Longford, peacefully at the Manor Nursing Home, Edgeworthstown.

Deeply regretted by his loving brother Peter, Kilkenny, sister Josie Cullen, Pottle, Corlismore, sister-in-law Breda, nephews, nieces and a large circle of friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his home in Kilmore on Monday evening May 21 from 7pm with removal on Tuesday evening May 22 arriving to St Columba's Church, Mullinalaghta at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning May 23 at 11am with burial immediately afterwards in local cemetery. House private on Tuesday evening from 5pm please.

Catherine ‘Kathleen’ Duff (née Melia), Killenbore, Colehill, Longford / Claregalway, Galway

The death occurred on Monday, May 21 of Catherine ‘Kathleen’ Duff (nee Melia), Killenbore, Colehill, Longford and late of Kilcahill Claregalway, Co Galway, peacefully in Midland Regional Hospital Mullingar surrounded by her family.

Deeply regretted by her loving family, husband Mal (PJ). Daughters Bernadette (Roche) and Geraldine (Reehil). Brothers and sisters, grandchildren Collette, Johnny, Jennifer and Jason. Brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours, Rest in Peace.

Reposing in her residence Colehill on Tuesday afternoon, May 22 from 2pm until 5.30pm followed by removal to arrive at our Lady of Lourdes Church Abbeyshrule at 7pm. Funeral mass on Wednesday, May 23 at 12 noon followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the patient comfort fund Mullingar hospital, c/o Skellys Undertakers Ballymahon.

James ‘Jimmy’ Casey, Carrowstrawley, Lanesboro, Longford



The death occurred on Saturday, May 19 of James ‘Jimmy’ Casey, at his home in Carrowstrawley, Lanesboro, Co Longford, peacefully, following an illness faced with great courage and dignity.

Recently predeceased by his beloved wife Carmel. Much loved father of Caitríona, James, Ciara and the late Elizabeth, sons-in-law Anthony and Brian and daughter-in-law Serena, grandchildren Conn, Rory, Michael, Ella, Ruby, Dan, Maya, Áine and the late Dara, sisters Maureen and the late Brigid, brothers Tom and Pat, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

Reposed at home in Carrowstrawley on Monday, May 21 from 2pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, May 22 in St Mary’s Church, Lanesboro at 12 noon followed by burial in Rathcline Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to the Irish Cancer Society. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam dílís.

Laima Natarova, Harbour Point, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred on Sunday, May 13 of Laima Natarova, Harbour Point, Longford Town, Longford, formerly of Latvia. Predeceased by her husband. Laima will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family ,son Janis, daughter Eva, granddaughter Kerija, relatives and friends. May she Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 23 from 9.30am until 10.30am with removal to St Mel's Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, followed by Cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 1.30pm.

Bishop Emeritus of Elphin Christopher Jones, St Mary’s, Temple Street, Sligo Town, Sligo / Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully with his family, on Friday, May 18 of Bishop Emeritus of Elphin Christopher Jones, St Mary’s, Temple Street, Sligo Town, Sligo / Roscommon and late of Rathcroghan, Co Roscommon and Hazelwood, Sligo. Dearly loved son of the late Christopher and Christina, brother of Sr Eileen RJM and the late Nan, Mickey, Fr Bobby, Sr Christine MMM, Bunnie, Sr Mary MMM, Pauline, Frances and Patricia. Sadly missed by his sister, sister-in-law Pauline, nephews, nieces, Bishop Kevin Doran, Priests, Deacons, Religious, the people of the Diocese of Elphin and all who met him in the course of his untiring work for the underprivileged. Requiescat in Pace.

Mass of the Resurrection in the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Sligo at 1.30pm on Tuesday, May 22. Burial follows in the Cathedral grounds. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Sligo Social Services or North West Hospice Fund c/o Seán Feehily at Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo. Mass streamed live on www.sligocathedral.ie

Patrick ‘Paddy’ Mannion, Bridge Street, Strokestown, Roscommon

The death occurred on Monday, May 7 of Patrick ‘Paddy’ Mannion, 176 Wood End Gardens, Northolt, Middlesex, London UB54QW and formerly of Bridge Street, Strokestown, Co Roscommon. Paddy will be sadly missed by his wife Breege, son Emmet, daughter Ailish, son-in-law Liam, grandchildren Keegan and Kaiden, relatives and his many friends. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

Funeral Mass will take place at St Gabriel's Church, South Harrow on Thursday, May 24, at 1pm followed by Cremation at Breakspear Crematorium at 2:30pm.

