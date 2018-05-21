Deaths in Longford - Monday, May 21, 2018

James ‘Jimmy’ Casey, Carrowstrawley, Lanesboro, Longford



The death occurred on Saturday, May 19 of James ‘Jimmy’ Casey, at his home in Carrowstrawley, Lanesboro, Co Longford, peacefully, following an illness faced with great courage and dignity.

Recently predeceased by his beloved wife Carmel. Much loved father of Caitríona, James, Ciara and the late Elizabeth, sons-in-law Anthony and Brian and daughter-in-law Serena, grandchildren Conn, Rory, Michael, Ella, Ruby, Dan, Maya, Áine and the late Dara, sisters Maureen and the late Brigid, brothers Tom and Pat, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

Reposing at home in Carrowstrawley on Monday, May 21 from 2pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, May 22 in St Mary’s Church, Lanesboro at 12 noon followed by burial in Rathcline Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to the Irish Cancer Society. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam dílís.

Laima Natarova, Harbour Point, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred on Sunday, May 13 of Laima Natarova, Harbour Point, Longford Town, Longford, formerly of Latvia. Predeceased by her husband. Laima will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family ,son Janis, daughter Eva, granddaughter Kerija, relatives and friends. May she Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 23 from 9.30am until 10.30am with removal to St Mel's Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, followed by Cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 1.30pm.

Michael Gallagher, The Demesne, Lisbrack Road, Longford Town, Longford / Dunsany, Meath

The death occurred on Tuesday, May 15 of Michael Gallagher, The Demesne, Lisbrack Road, Longford town and formerly of Martinstown, Dunsany, Meath and Birmingham, UK peacefully at Midwestern Regional Hospital, Mullingar.

Michael, sadly missed by his children Michéal, Brighde, Aoife and Eoghan, his daughters-in-law, grandchildren Oisin, Conor and Daire, sister Mary, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at William Ryan & Sons Funeral Home, Church Street, Kilcock (w23 xc90) on Monday, May 21 from 4:30pm to 7pm. Funeral Private Please. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dilis. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society.

Bishop Emeritus of Elphin Christopher Jones, St Mary’s, Temple Street, Sligo Town, Sligo / Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully with his family, on Friday, May 18 of Bishop Emeritus of Elphin Christopher Jones, St Mary’s, Temple Street, Sligo Town, Sligo / Roscommon and late of Rathcroghan, Co Roscommon and Hazelwood, Sligo. Dearly loved son of the late Christopher and Christina, brother of Sr Eileen RJM and the late Nan, Mickey, Fr Bobby, Sr Christine MMM, Bunnie, Sr Mary MMM, Pauline, Frances and Patricia. Sadly missed by his sister, sister-in-law Pauline, nephews, nieces, Bishop Kevin Doran, Priests, Deacons, Religious, the people of the Diocese of Elphin and all who met him in the course of his untiring work for the underprivileged. Requiescat in Pace.

Reposing at St Mary’s, Temple Street, Sligo from 12 noon to 6pm on Monday, May 21, followed by removal to the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Sligo arriving at 8pm. Mass of the Resurrection at 1.30pm on Tuesday, May 22. Burial follows in the Cathedral grounds. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Sligo Social Services or North West Hospice Fund c/o Seán Feehily at Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo. Mass streamed live on www.sligocathedral.ie

John P McKiernan, 27 Treanmore, Mohill, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the doctors, nurses and staff of Ballinamore Community Nursing Unit, on Friday, May 18 of John P McKiernan, 27 Treanmore, Mohill, Co Leitrim. Sadly missed by his sisters Rosie and Annie, brother Joe, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Removal to St Patrick's Church, Mohill on Monday morning, May 21 for Funeral Mass at 11am burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Patrick ‘Paddy’ Mannion, Bridge Street, Strokestown, Roscommon

The death occurred on Monday, May 7 of Patrick ‘Paddy’ Mannion, 176 Wood End Gardens, Northolt, Middlesex, London UB54QW and formerly of Bridge Street, Strokestown, Co Roscommon. Paddy will be sadly missed by his wife Breege, son Emmet, daughter Ailish, son-in-law Liam, grandchildren Keegan and Kaiden, relatives and his many friends. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

Funeral Mass will take place at St Gabriel's Church, South Harrow on Thursday, May 24, at 1pm followed by Cremation at Breakspear Crematorium at 2:30pm.

