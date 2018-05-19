Deaths in Longford - Saturday, May 19, 2018

Laima Natarova, Harbour Point, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred on Sunday, May 13 of Laima Natarova, Harbour Point, Longford Town, Longford, formerly of Latvia. Predeceased by her husband. Laima will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family ,son Janis, daughter Eva, granddaughter Kerija, relatives and friends. May she Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 23 from 9.30am until 10.30am with removal to St Mel's Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, followed by Cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 1.30pm.

Mary Gray (née Brady), Edenmore, Ballinamuck, Longford

The death occurred on Wednesday, May 16 of Mary Gray (nee Brady), Edenmore, Ballinamuck, Co Longford, at St James’ Hospital, Dublin.

Funeral on Saturday, May 19 at 12 noon in St Colmcille’s Church, Aughnacliffe. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private today, Friday. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Society.

James Maguire, Moxham Street, Granard, Longford

The recent death has occurred on Wednesday, May 16 of James Maguire, Moxham Street, Granard, Co. Longford, peacefully, at Mullingar Regional Hospital.

Deeply regretted by his loving mother Mary, brothers Martin, Eddie, Mickie, Patrick, Peter, Sean & Noel, sisters Catherine, Mary, Josephine, Imelda & Angela, nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts & a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Our Lady's Manor Nursing Home, Edgeworthstown, from 4pm on Saturday, May 19 with prayers at 6.30pm. Removal to St Mary's Church, Granard, to arrive at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday, May 20 at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Granardkille Old Cemetery. Family flowers only, please, donations in lieu to Granard Parish Fund c/o of Frank Kilbride Funeral Director or any family member.

Michael Gallagher, The Demesne, Lisbrack Road, Longford Town, Longford / Dunsany, Meath

The death occurred on Tuesday, May 15 of Michael Gallagher, The Demesne, Lisbrack Road, Longford town and formerly of Martinstown, Dunsany, Meath and Birmingham, UK peacefully at Midwestern Regional Hospital, Mullingar.

Michael, sadly missed by his children Michéal, Brighde, Aoife and Eoghan, his daughters-in-law, grandchildren Oisin, Conor and Daire, sister Mary, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at William Ryan & Sons Funeral Home, Church Street, Kilcock (w23 xc90) on Monday, May 21 from 4:30pm to 7pm. Funeral Private Please. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dilis. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society.

Samuel Thomas 'Sam' Murphy, Lackan, Edgeworthstown, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully at his home, on Wednesday, May 16 of Samuel Thomas ‘Sam’ Murphy, Lackan, Edgeworthstown, Longford. Deeply regretted by his devoted wife Mabel (Synnott), his children Charlie, Hazel and Sheila. His grandchildren Valda, David, Laura, Stephen and Karen, great granddaughter Kyra , his sister Ivy, sister in law Florrrie, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, relatives and many friends.

Reposed at his residence on Friday, May 18. House private on Saturday morning please. Funeral service in Corboy Presbyterian church (N39 AK30) at 2pm on Saturday, May 19 with burial afterwards in adjoining graveyard.The Lord is my shepherd.

Patrick ‘Paddy’ Mannion, Bridge Street, Strokestown, Roscommon

The death occurred on Monday, May 7 of Patrick ‘Paddy’ Mannion, 176 Wood End Gardens, Northolt, Middlesex, London UB54QW and formerly of Bridge Street, Strokestown, Co Roscommon. Paddy will be sadly missed by his wife Breege, son Emmet, daughter Ailish, son-in-law Liam, grandchildren Keegan and Kaiden, relatives and his many friends. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

Funeral Mass will take place at St Gabriel's Church, South Harrow on Thursday, May 24, at 1pm followed by Cremation at Breakspear Crematorium at 2:30pm.

