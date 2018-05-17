Deaths in Longford - Thursday, May 17, 2018

Samuel Thomas 'Sam' Murphy, Lackan, Edgeworthstown, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully at his home, on Wednesday, May 16 of Samuel Thomas ‘Sam’ Murphy, Lackan, Edgeworthstown, Longford. Deeply regretted by his devoted wife Mabel (Synnott), his children Charlie, Hazel and Sheila. His grandchildren Valda, David, Laura, Stephen and Karen, great granddaughter Kyra , his sister Ivy, sister in law Florrrie, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at his residence on Friday, May 18 from 2pm until 9pm. House private on Saturday morning please. Funeral service in Corboy Presbyterian church (N39 AK30) at 2pm on Saturday, May 19 with burial afterwards in adjoining graveyard.The Lord is my shepherd.

Denis ‘Dinny’ Duffy, Ballyduffy, Moyne, Longford

The death occurred on Sunday, May 13 of Denis ‘Dinny’ Duffy, Ballyduffy, Moyne, Longford. Predeceased by his brothers John, Larry, Fr Pat (USA), Matt (UK), sister Maureen and Kenny (Corglass). Sadly missed by his nieces Mary O'Hara, Liz Walker and Clare Kenny, nephew John Kenny and his nieces and nephews in the UK.

Removal on Thursday morning May 17 to St Francis' Church, Moyne arriving for 12 noon Funeral Mass, burial afterwards in Legga Cemetery.

Eamonn Donlon, Mullaghdun, Clones Road, Monaghan Town, Monaghan / Strokestown, Roscommon

The death occurred on Tuesday, May 15 of Eamonn Donlon, Mullaghdun, Clones Road, Monaghan town and formerly of Strokestown, Co Roscommon. Retired Garda Síochána, peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Nancy, sons Damien and Conor, sisters Maura and Kathleen, daughter in law Róisín, grandchildren Oran and Aoibhinn, sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and large circle of friends. R.I.P.

Resting at his home on Thursday, May 17 from 4pm to 8pm. House private at all other times please. Removal on Friday, May 18 at 10.15am arriving at St Macartan's Cathedral, Monaghan for Funeral Mass at 11am. Private cremation afterwards. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.



Matthew ‘Matt’ Vaughan, Retreat Park, Athlone, Westmeath / Derryharrow, Longford



The death occurred on Tuesday, May 15 of Matthew (Matt) Vaughan, Retreat Park, Athlone, Westmeath/ Derryharrow, Longford. Sadly missed by his loving wife Kay, daughter Claire, son Mark, sister Kathleen (Clinton) (Raheny, Dublin), in-laws, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends. Rest In Peace.

Requiem Mass in Our Lady's Queen of Peace Church, Coosan on Thursday, May 17 at 12 noon followed by burial afterwards in Coosan Cemetery. Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to South Westmeath Hospice.

Essie Bridget McLoughlin (née Boylan), No. 9 Glenview, Castlepollard, Westmeath

The death occurred on Wednesday, May 16 of Essie Bridget McLoughlin (nee Boylan), No 9 Glenview, Castlepollard, Westmeath. Essie died peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family after a long illness.

Predeceased by her husband Dan. Survived by her sons Joseph and Sean, her daughters Eileen and Shirley, her brother Paddy (England), nephews, nieces, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brother-in-law, sisters in-law, Relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her residence No.9 Glenview on Thursday, May 17 from 4pm until 9pm. House strictly private thereafter. Removal to St Michael's Church, Castlepollard on Friday, May 18 for 12 noon Funeral Mass and burial afterwards to adjoining cemetery.The family would like to thank Dr. Emma O'Hara, all the Palliative Care Nurses, Public Health Nurses and Carers for all their loving care and continuous support over the length of time Essie was ill.

