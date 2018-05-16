Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, May 16, 2018

Denis ‘Dinny’ Duffy, Ballyduffy, Moyne, Longford

The death occurred on Sunday, May 13 of Denis ‘Dinny’ Duffy, Ballyduffy, Moyne, Longford. Predeceased by his brothers John, Larry, Fr Pat (USA), Matt (UK), sister Maureen and Kenny (Corglass). Sadly missed by his nieces Mary O'Hara, Liz Walker and Clare Kenny, nephew John Kenny and his nieces and nephews in the UK.

Reposing at Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Battery Road, Longford on Wednesday evening May 16 from 7pm to 9pm with removal on Thursday morning May 17 to St Francis' Church, Moyne arriving for 12 noon Funeral Mass, burial afterwards in Legga Cemetery.



Matthew ‘Matt’ Vaughan, Retreat Park, Athlone, Westmeath / Derryharrow, Longford



The death occurred on Tuesday, May 15 of Matthew (Matt) Vaughan, Retreat Park, Athlone, Westmeath/ Derryharrow, Longford. Sadly missed by his loving wife Kay, daughter Claire, son Mark, sister Kathleen (Clinton) (Raheny, Dublin), in-laws, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Flynn's Funeral Home, The Strand on Wednesday evening May 16 from 5pm until 8pm. Requiem Mass in Our Lady's Queen of Peace Church, Coosan on Thursday, May 17 at 12 noon followed by burial afterwards in Coosan Cemetery. Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to South Westmeath Hospice.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie



And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie