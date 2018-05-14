Deaths in Longford - Monday, May 14, 2018

John Walsh, Legga, Moyne, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at Beaumont Hospital, Dublin, surrounded by his loving family, on Friday, May 11 of John Walsh, Legga, Moyne, Longford. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Goretti (nee McGlade), sons Edmund (Athlone), Gerard (Farrangarve), Martin (Aughagneagh), daughter Aisling (Kilmore), brothers, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Removal to St Mary’s Church, Legga, on Monday, May 14 for requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial afterwards in St Colmcille’s graveyard. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Palliative Care Longford c/o Tom Brady Undertaker, Arva 049-4335328.

Mary Lynch (née Mulligan), Ballywillian, Granard, Longford / Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, in her 91st year, at Laurel lodge Nursing Home, Longford on Friday, May 11 of Mary Lynch (née Mulligan), Ballywillian, Granard, Longford / Cavan. Predeceased by her husband John, brothers Pat, Eugene Tommy, and her daughter-in-law Brenda. Sadly missed by her loving family Francis (Portmarnock) Seamus, Rose (Thurles) and Cait (Malahide) sisters Betty, Bridie and Philomena, sisters-in-law, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews relatives neighbours and friends. May she Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Monday, May 14 at 11am in St Bernard's Church, Abbeylara. Interment afterwards in the local cemetery. House Private on Monday morning please. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to Longford Palliative Care, c/o the undertaker or any family member.



Patrick ‘Paddy’ Mannion, Bridge Street, Strokestown, Roscommon

The death occurred on Sunday, May 6 of Patrick ‘Paddy’ Mannion, 176 Wood End Gardens, Northholt, Middlesex, London UB54QW and formerly of Bridge Street, Strokestown, Co Roscommon.

Paddy will be sadly missed by his wife Breege, son Emmet, daughter Ailish, son in law Liam, grandchildren Keegan and Kaiden, relatives and his many friends. Ar dheis De go raibh a anam.

Funeral Arrangements Later



Alberta Kearney, Breanross South, Gortletteragh, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully at Lough Erril Nursing Home, Mohill, on Saturday, May 12 of Alberta Kearney, Breanross South, Gortletteragh, Leitrim. Daughter of the late Peggy and Garda Patrick Kearney and sister to the late Dr Loyola Kearney. Sadly missed by sister in law Celia, her nephews Paul and Alan, nieces Jacinta, Michaela, Alberta and Karen, her grand-nephews and nieces, cousins, and extended family and friends.

Lying in repose at Lough Erril Nursing Home Oratory on Monday, May 14 from 4.30pm until 6pm, followed by removal to St Mary’s Church, Gortletteragh at 7pm. Funeral Mass at 11am on Tuesday, May 15 followed by burial in Gortletteragh Cemetery.



Bridget ‘Bridie’ Clarke (née Conway), Emmett Terrace, Boreen Keel, Navan, Meath / Ballinamore, Leitrim

The death occurred on Wednesday, May 9 of Bridget ‘Bridie’ Clarke (nee Conway), Emmett Terrace, Boreen Keel, Navan, Meath and formerly Ballinamore, Co Leitrim, peacefully at St Vincent's Private Hospital, Dublin.

Predeceased by her husband Tommy. Bridget will be very sadly missed by her daughters Mary, Ann & Máiréad, sons-in-law Liam, Paul & Davy, grandchildren Ellen, Kilian, Eóin, Enid, Anna, Milly & Hugh, nieces, nephews, relatives & friends. May Bridget Rest in Peace.

Removal on Monday morning May 14 at 9:15am to arrive to St. Mary's Church, Navan for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery.

Joe Harrison, Sheena & formerly Barraghmore, Drumkeerin, Leitrim

The death occurred, at Sligo University Hospital, on Saturday, May 12 of Joe Harrison, Sheena, Drumkeerin and formerly of Barraghmore, Drumkeerin, Co Leitrim.Deeply regretted by his wife Kathleen, sons Pat, Sean (Collooney), Frank, Brian, Kevin, Eamon & David (Dublin); daughter Maureen, sister Kathleen (Birmingham); daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at the residence of his son and daughter-in-law, Pat and Sharon Harrison, Barraghmore, Drumkeerin on Monday, May 14 from 12 noon until 4pm. Removal on Monday evening to St Brigid's Church, Drumkeerin, arriving at 7.00pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, May 15 at 11am. Burial to follow in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, to Medical North, Sligo University Hospital.

Rose McGivney, Mount Street, Mullingar, Westmeath / Ballyjamesduff, Cavan



The death occurred, in the loving care of the Matron and staff of Portiuncula Nursing Home, Multyfarnham, Westmeath, on Saturday, May 12 of Rose McGivney, Mount Street, Mullingar, Westmeath, formerly of Ballyjamesduff, Co Cavan, and New York. Predeceased by her brothers Andy, Brendan and Vincent. Rose will be very sadly missed by her sister Teresa (Frayne), nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, sisters-in-law Betty and Ann, cousins, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at Portiuncula Nursing Home Chapel, Multyfarnham on Monday, May 14 from 3.30pm, with removal at 5pm to the Cathedral Of Christ The King, arriving at 5.30pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, May 15 at 10am, followed by burial in Turin Cemetery, Westmeath.



Thomas Ennis, Cummerstown, Collinstown, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Longford, on Saturday, May 12 of Thomas Ennis, Cummerstown, Collinstown, Westmeath. Sadly missed by his loving wife Pauline, sons Andrew and Aonghus, daughter Abbey, his sister Clare, brother Pat (in USA), brother in law Albert, sister in law Shirley, Caitlín Lily his beautiful granddaughter, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing in St Camillus Nursing Centre Chapel, Killucan, this Monday, May 14 from 4.30pm to 5.45pm with removal after 6pm Mass to St Feichin’s Church, Fore, arriving at 7.45pm approximately. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, May 15 at 11am followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Co Cavan. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Alzheimer’s Society.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie



And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie