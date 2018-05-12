Deaths in Longford - Saturday, May 12, 2018

Mary Lynch (née Mulligan), Ballywillian, Granard, Longford / Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, in her 91st year, at Laurel lodge Nursing Home, Longford on Friday, May 11 of Mary Lynch (née Mulligan), Ballywillian, Granard, Longford / Cavan. Predeceased by her husband John, brothers Pat, Eugene Tommy, and her daughter-in-law Brenda. Sadly missed by her loving family Francis (Portmarnock) Seamus, Rose (Thurles) and Cait (Malahide) sisters Betty, Bridie and Philomena, sisters-in-law, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews relatives neighbours and friends. May she Rest In Peace.

Reposing at the home of her son Seamus (Ballywillian) on Saturday, May 12 from 5pm and on Sunday, May 13 from 2pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, May 14 at 11am in St Bernard's Church, Abbeylara. Interment afterwards in the local cemetery. House Private on Monday morning please. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to Longford Palliative Care, c/o the undertaker or any family member.

Barry Hughes, Lui na Gréine, Loch Gowna, Cavan

The death occurred on Thursday, May 10 of Barry Hughes, Lui na Gréine, Loch Gowna, Co Cavan, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital.

Predeceased by his wife Mary. Sadly missed by his loving children; Sean, Barry Óg, Aine and Cormac, his devoted sister, Sr. Maeve, son-in-law; Mark, daughters in law; Niamh, Linda, and Barry Óg’s partner Brigitte, grandchildren; Aoife, Freya, Jack, Daire, and Katie, nephews, nieces, extended family and a large circle of neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his home, Saturday, May 12 from 3pm to 7pm. House private thereafter please. Removal to the Church of the Holy Family, Loch Gowna, for Requiem Mass on Sunday, May 13 at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Ar dheis dé go raibh a ainm dilis.



Bridget ‘Bridie’ Clarke (née Conway), Emmett Terrace, Boreen Keel, Navan, Meath / Ballinamore, Leitrim

The death occurred on Wednesday, May 9 of Bridget ‘Bridie’ Clarke (nee Conway), Emmett Terrace, Boreen Keel, Navan, Meath and formerly Ballinamore, Co Leitrim, peacefully at St Vincent's Private Hospital, Dublin.

Predeceased by her husband Tommy. Bridget will be very sadly missed by her daughters Mary, Ann & Máiréad, sons-in-law Liam, Paul & Davy, grandchildren Ellen, Kilian, Eóin, Enid, Anna, Milly & Hugh, nieces, nephews, relatives & friends. May Bridget Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her home on Saturday, May 12 from 3pm to 8pm and on Sunday, May 13 from 3pm to 8pm. Removal on Monday morning May 14 at 9:15am to arrive to St. Mary's Church, Navan for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery.

William Gill, Killaneen, Ballinamore, Leitrim

The death occurred on Thursday, May 10 of William Gill, Killaneen, Ballinamore, Leitrim, at Cavan General Hospital.

Predeceased by his brothers Pat, Aidan & Brian. He will be sadly missed by his wife Patricia, daughters Kim, Sharon and Kellie, son William, brother Eamon, sisters Bridie, Mary Kate, Rosaleen, Nuala, Margaret, Sue, Jo & Jacqueline, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass in St Mary's Church, Aughnasheelin on Saturday, May 12 at 1pm followed by burial in the new Cemetery. House private on Saturday morning please.

Mary Lynch, Otterstown, Athboy, Meath / Delvin, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, in the care of her family and the nursing staff of Rose Lodge Nursing Home, Killucan, on Friday, May 11 of Mary Lynch, Otterstown, Athboy, Co. Meath and formerly of Ballinn House, Delvin, Co. Westmeath. Predeceased by her brothers John and Jimmy. Mary will be sadly missed by her brothers Paddy and Tony, her sisters Kathleen (Rena) (Cunning) and Bridie (Plant), sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at St. Camillus Nursing Centre Chapel, Killucan on Saturday, May 12 from 3.45pm with prayers at 5.15pm. Removal thereafter to the Church of the Assumption, Delvin arriving 5.45pm approx. Funeral Mass on Sunday, May 13 at 2pm followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

