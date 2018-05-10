Deaths in Longford - Thursday, May 10, 2018

Mary Rogers (née Davis), Mill Road, Drumlish, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of her family, on Wednesday, May 9 of Mary Rogers (née Davis), Mill Road, Drumlish, Longford. Ex National School Teacher. Predeceased by her husband Jim, and her son Jim, sadly missed by her heartbroken children Ann Marie, Katherina, Philip and Grace by her adored grandchildren Grace, Jim, Tim and Michael, her sister Nancy, daughter in law Sinead, sons in law Chuck and Mark, Grace’s partner Paul, sisters in law, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her home on Thursday, May 10 from 3pm to 9pm. Removal on Friday morning, May 11 to St Mary's Church, Drumlish for funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in local cemetery. House private Friday morning please.

Eileen ‘Mary Ellen’ Brady, St Patrick’s Terrace, Longford Town, Longford / Ballinamuck, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully at St Joseph's Hospital, Longford, on Tuesday, May 8 of Eileen ‘Mary Ellen’ Brady, St Patrick’s Terrace, Longford Town, Longford and formerly Edenmore, Ballinamuck, Longford. Predeceased by her parents Willie & Elizabeth, sisters, Margaret, Elizabeth, Kathleen, brothers Fr. Peter, Francis, Mel & Kevin. Sadly missed by her nieces, nephews, sister-in-law, cousins, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at St Joseph's Hospital Chapel on Thursday evening, May 10 from 5 to 7pm with removal on Friday morning to St Colmcille's Church, Aughnacliffe arriving for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Eoin Garry, Donore Drive, Multyfarnham, Westmeath / Kilbeggan, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully after a short illness at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Tullamore, on Sunday, May 6 of Eoin Garry, Donore Drive, Multyfarnham, Westmeath / Kilbeggan, Westmeath. Sadly missed by his loving mother Lizzie, sister Avril, brothers Sean, William and Nathan, his dear partner Mary, his son Óisin, his step-sons Ryan, Jordan, Shane, Kyle and Leon, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends. May Eoin Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, May 10 at 11am in St Nicholas Church, Multyfarnham, followed by burial in St Andrew's Cemetery.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie



And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie