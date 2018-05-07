Deaths in Longford - Monday, May 7, 2018

Michael ‘Mick’ Finn, Cartron, Ballymahon, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully at his residence, surrounded by his loving family, on Saturday, May 5 of Michael ‘Mick’ Finn, Cartron, Ballymahon, Longford. Predeceased by his sisters Molly and Kate. Sadly missed by his wife Nancy, daughters Caroline, Michelle, Aisling and Mary, sons Gerard, Patrick, Aidan, Michael and Emmet, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, his 13 grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Monday, May 7 at 12 noon in St Mary's Church of the Immaculate Conception, Tang, followed by burial in Temple-a-Valley Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Alzheimer's Society Longford.

Margaret ‘Cissie’ Dodd (née Rogers), Dublin and formerly of Derrycassin, Dring, Longford / Dublin



The death occurred on Thursday, May 3 of Margaret ‘Cissie’ Dodd (nee Rogers), Dublin and formerly of Derrycassin, Dring, Longford/ Dublin.

Predeceased by her husband Patrick. Margaret will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family,daughter Sarah, sons Vincent, Patrick and Henry, daughter in law Eilish, grandchildren Ethan, Amy and Elva, great grandchild Isla,brother in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Beaumont Hospital Mortuary on Monday, May 7 from 10.15am until 11am. Mass of the Resurrection on Tuesday, May 8 in St Colmcille’s Church Aughnacliffe, Co Longford at 11am, interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Francis ‘Sonny’ Mulvey, Drumcroman, Drumshanbo, Leitrim

The recent death has occurred on Friday, May 4 of Francis ‘Sonny’ Mulvey, Drumcroman, Drumshanbo, Leitrim, peacefully following a short illness in his 94th Year at Our Lady's Hospital, Manorhamilton.

Surrounded by his loving family and in the wonderful care of staff at our Lady's Hospital. Predeceased by his beloved wife Mary. Deeply missed by his son Gerry, daughter-in-law Colette, grand-daughter Hazel, relatives, neighbours and large circle of friends. Rest In Peace.

Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon on Monday, May 7 in St Patrick's Church Drumshanbo followed by interment in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, Donations if desired to Poor Clare Convent or North West Hospice.

Celine McCrann (née Curran), Attymanus, Kilnagross, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

The death occurred on Friday, May 4 of Celine McCrann (nee Curran) Attymanus, Kilnagross, Carrick on Shannon, Co Leitrim, suddenly at her residence.

Predeceased by her husband Pakie, sadly missed by her son's Liam, Padraig, Adrian, Enda and Kilian, her brother Michael, daughters in law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral mass on Monday, May 7 at 11am in St Patrick's Church Mohill. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

