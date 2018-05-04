Deaths in Longford - Friday, May 4, 2018

Patrick ‘Pakie’ McPhilips, Drumnalaragh, Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred on Wednesday, May 2 of Patrick ‘Pakie’ McPhilips, Drumnalaragh, and late of Ardlougher, Ballinagh, Cavan, peacefully at Esker Nursing Cavan.

Deeply regretted by brother James, sister-in-law Jennie, also The Tierney, Galligan, McPhilips Families and life-time friend Oliver Brady, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Finnegan Lakeland Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan on Friday evening May 4 from 4.30pm until 6.15pm. Removal to arrive St Joseph's Church, Drumkilly at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning May 5 at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St Felim's Cemetery, Ballinagh. May he Rest in Peace.

Maura Moran, Willowfield Road, Ballinamore, Leitrim

The death occurred on Thursday, May 3 of Maura Moran, Willowfield Road, Ballinamore, Leitrim, in the exceptional care of the management and staff of Lough Erril Private Nursing Home, Mohill.

Deeply regretted by her sister, Sr Elizabeth, sister-in-law, Kay, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Lough Erril Private Nursing Home on Saturday, May 5, from 4pm to 6pm with removal to St Patrick’s Church, Ballinamore arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday, May 6 at 11am with burial afterwards in Oughteragh Cemetery, Ballinamore.

