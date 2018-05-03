Deaths in Longford - Thursday, May 3, 2018

Paddy ‘Sancjus’ Smith, No 2 Abbeycourt, Abbeylara, Longford / Loughduff, Cavan



The death occurred on Monday, April 30 of Paddy ‘Sancjus’ Smith, No 2 Abbeycourt, Abbeylara, Longford and formerly of Legwee, Loughduff, Co Cavan. Paddy passed away peacefully in Cavan General Hospital surrounded by his family.

He will be dearly missed by his loving wife Dina, sons Barry, Pat-Joe, and Michael, daughters-in-law Stephanine, Kate and Lize, sisters Anna May (England), Kathy Newman (Cloughernal), brother-in-law David, grandchildren Laura, Gary, Stephen, John, Elliot, Charlotte, Michaela and Leah, nieces, nephews, neighbours and his many friends. Paddy's journey was like most, full of ups and downs, this last hill on his road was just too steep to climb. May He Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Mullahoran, on Thursday, May 3 at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Cavan Palliative Care c/o Connell Funeral Directors, Church St, Longford, or any family member. Family time on Thursday morning please.

Christopher ‘Christy’ Fitzpatrick, Cornafunshion, Killoe, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the doctors, nurses and staff of The Padre Pio Ward, St Joseph's Hospital, Dublin Road, Longford, on Tuesday, May 1 of Christopher ‘Christy’ Fitzpatrick, late of Cornafunshion, Killoe, Co Longford. Deeply regretted by his loving brothers, sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, family and large circle of friends.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, May 3 at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Ennybegs, Killoe followed by burial afterwards to Aughaboy Cemetery. Rest In Peace.

Roseleen Clinton (née Kiernan), Dublin / Longford

The death occurred, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, on Monday, April 30 of Roseleen Clinton (née Kiernan), S.R.N. (Dublin and Longford). Beloved wife of the late P.J. (Paddy); sadly missed by her much loved children Miriam, Gerard, Patrick and Rhona, their partners Regina and John Joe, her adoring grandchildren Matthew, Sarah, Susan, Rory and Leigh, relatives and her many friends.

Removal on Thursday morning, May 3 to the Church of Our Lady of Dolours, Glasnevin arriving at 9.50am for 10am Requiem Mass. Funeral thereafter to Glasnevin Cemetery. House private please. May she Rest in Peace.

Marion Dalton, Lisney, Loughduff, Cavan

The death occurred on Tuesday, May 1 of Marion Dalton, Lisney, Loughduff, Co Cavan.

Funeral service on Thursday, May 3 with interment afterwards in St Bernard’s Cemetery, Abbeylara. House private please.

