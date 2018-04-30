Deaths in Longford - Monday, April 30, 2018 - evening

Thomas ‘Tommy’ Keenan, Aughnageera, Edgeworthstown, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Our Lady's Manor Edgeworthstown, on Monday, April 30 of Thomas ‘Tommy’ Keenan, Aughnageera, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford.

Predeceased by his father John (Sean), deeply regretted by his mother Lizzie, sisters Patsy (Crookedwood) and Liz, his brothers John (Laddie) and James (Jas) nephews, Paul, David, Derek, Colin, Paul, and Enda, nieces Susan and Laura, grandnieces and grand-nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Our Lady's Manor, Edgeworthstown on Tuesday, May 1 from 4pm with evening prayers at 6pm. Funeral mass on Wednesday, May 2 at 11am in Our Lady's Manor chapel with burial afterwards in Ardagh cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Alzheimer Society. Donation box in Our Lady's Manor or care of Gogan Funeral Directors.

Peter Prunty, Aughaboy, Killoe, Longford

The death occurred, suddenly at home, on Sunday, April 29 of Peter Prunty, Aughaboy, Killoe, Longford. Peter will be sadly missed by his brothers Eugene (Newtownforbes), and Billy (England), nieces, nephews, relatives, his good neighbours and friends. And while he lies in peaceful sleep, His memory we shall always keep. Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Connell Funeral Home, Church Street, Battery Road, Longford on Tuesday, May 1 from 7pm with prayers at 9pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, May 2 at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Ennybegs, Killoe, followed with burial in Aughaboy Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to The Irish Heart Foundation, c/o Connell Funeral Directors.

Michael ‘Mick’ Reilly, 17 Congress Terrace, Longford Town, Longford / Athlone, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully surrounded by his family in Autumn Lodge, St Joseph's Hospital, Longford, on Saturday, April 28 of Michael ‘Mick’ Reilly, 17 Congress Terrace, Longford Town, Longford, formerly of 53 Assumption Road, Athlone and Galway. Michael will be sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Eileen, brothers Peter, Martin, Robert and Anthony (Athlone), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours and his many friends. May Michael Forever Rest In Peace. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts.

Removal on Tuesday, May 1 from Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Battery Road, Longford to St Mel's Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am followed by burial in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Longford Hospice, c/o St Joseph's Hospital or Connell Funeral Directors. House strictly private please.

Samuel ‘Sammy’ Denniston, Cluain Doire, Newtownforbes, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar, surrounded by his family, on Friday, April 27 of Samuel ‘Sammy’ Denniston, Cluain Doire, Newtownforbes, Longford. Sammy will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, father Wayne, grandparents John and Helen, uncle John, relatives, Patricia and friends. May he rest in peace.

Mass of the Resurrection in St Mary’s Church, Newtownforbes on Tuesday, May 1 at 11am, interment afterwards in Newtownforbes cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to the MRI scanner fund at The Midland Regional Hospital Mullingar, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.

Brigid Forde (née Mulvany), Empor, Ballynacargy, Westmeath

The death occurred, suddenly, on Sunday, April 22 of Brigid Forde (née Mulvany), Selsdon, Surrey, and late of Empor, Ballynacargy, Co Westmeath. Predeceased by her husband Thomas (Tom), deeply regretted by her loving family, sons Matthew and Tommy, daughter Mary-Caroline, sister Margaret, daughter-in-law Pauline, grandchildren Matthew, Venetia, Daniel and Lauren, great grandchildren Hallie and Charlie, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May she Rest In Peace.

Removal from Dublin Airport on Tuesday, May 1 to arrive at Empor Church at 5.30pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, May 2 at 11am with burial afterwards in St Peter's the Rock Cemetery, Multyfarnham.

Anne ‘Babs’ Martin (née Devaney), Kildangan, Tullamore, Offaly / Ballynacargy, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of Bethany House, Nursing Home, Tyrrellspass, on Saturday, April 28 of Anne ‘Babs’ Martin (née Devaney), Kildangan, Tullamore, Offaly, formerly of New York and Ballynacargy, Westmeath. Predeceased by her husband Jim. Anne will be sadly missed by her loving family Peggy, Marcella, Pauline and Jimmy, sons in law Alo, Brian and Joe, daughter in law Andrea, grandchildren, great grandchild, sister Bernadette, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May Anne Rest In Peace.

Reposing at the home of her daughter Peggy and Alo Connolly, Kildangan, Tullamore, on Tuesday, May 1 from 4pm until Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning, May 2 to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial after Mass in Milltown Cemetery, Co. Westmeath.

