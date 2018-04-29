Deaths in Longford - Sunday, April 29, 2018

Michael ‘Mick’ Reilly, 17 Congress Terrace, Longford Town, Longford / Athlone, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully surrounded by his family in Autumn Lodge, St Joseph's Hospital, Longford, on Saturday, April 28 of Michael ‘Mick’ Reilly, 17 Congress Terrace, Longford Town, Longford, formerly of 53 Assumption Road, Athlone and Galway. Michael will be sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Eileen, brothers Peter, Martin, Robert and Anthony (Athlone), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours and his many friends. May Michael Forever Rest In Peace. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts.

Reposing in Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Battery Road, Longford on Monday, April 30 from 7pm with prayers at 9pm. Removal on Tuesday, May 1 from Connell's Funeral Home to St Mel's Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am followed by burial in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Longford Hospice, c/o St Joseph's Hospital or Connell Funeral Directors. House strictly private please.

Samuel ‘Sammy’ Denniston, Cluain Doire, Newtownforbes, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar, surrounded by his family, on Friday, April 27 of Samuel ‘Sammy’ Denniston, Cluain Doire, Newtownforbes, Longford. Sammy will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, father Wayne, grandparents John and Helen, uncle John, relatives, Patricia and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at the home of his grandparents (Cluain Doire, Newtownforbes) on Monday, April 30 from 1pm until 4pm with family time thereafter. Removal on Monday to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Newtownforbes, at 7pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Tuesday, May 1 at 11am, interment afterwards in Newtownforbes cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to the MRI scanner fund at The Midland Regional Hospital Mullingar, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.

Bartholomew ‘Bartley’ Newman, Newgrove House, Abbeylara, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully at Mullingar Regional Hospital following a short illness, surrounded by his loving family, on Friday, April 27 of Bartholomew ‘Bartley’ Newman, Newgrove House, Abbeylara, Longford. Sadly missed by his brothers Michael and Eugene, sisters Christine and Maura, brother in law Bob, sister in law Mary, nephews, nieces, relatives and his many good neighbours and friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home on Sunday, April 29 from 2pm until 8pm. Removal on Monday morning, April 30 to St Bernard’s Church, Abbeylara, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

James ‘Jim’ Gilmartin, Lisdrumrea, Kilnagross, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

The death occurred on Thursday, April 26 of James ‘Jim’ Gilmartin, Lisdrumrea, Kilnagross, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim, suddenly at his residence.

Sadly missed by his sister Nora-Teresa (New York), brothers Thomas Patrick (Gowel) and Joe (Mohill), brother-in-law Jerry, sister-in-law Olivia, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing in the Oratory at Lough Erril Nursing Home, Mohill, on Sunday, April 29 from 3.30pm to 6pm with removal to St Patrick's Church, Gowel, arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass will take place on Monday, April 30 at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Kiltoghert Cemetery. In iothlann Dé go gcastar sinn.

Brigid Forde (née Mulvany), Empor, Ballynacargy, Westmeath

The death occurred, suddenly, on Sunday, April 22 of Brigid Forde (née Mulvany), Selsdon, Surrey, and late of Empor, Ballynacargy, Co Westmeath. Predeceased by her husband Thomas (Tom), deeply regretted by her loving family, sons Matthew and Tommy, daughter Mary-Caroline, sister Margaret, daughter-in-law Pauline, grandchildren Matthew, Venetia, Daniel and Lauren, great grandchildren Hallie and Charlie, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May she Rest In Peace.

Removal from Dublin Airport on Tuesday, May 1 to arrive at Empor Church at 5.30pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, May 2 at 11am with burial afterwards in St Peter's the Rock Cemetery, Multyfarnham.

Anne ‘Babs’ Martin (née Devaney), Kildangan, Tullamore, Offaly / Ballynacargy, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of Bethany House, Nursing Home, Tyrrellspass, on Saturday, April 28 of Anne ‘Babs’ Martin (née Devaney), Kildangan, Tullamore, Offaly, formerly of New York and Ballynacargy, Westmeath. Predeceased by her husband Jim. Anne will be sadly missed by her loving family Peggy, Marcella, Pauline and Jimmy, sons in law Alo, Brian and Joe, daughter in law Andrea, grandchildren, great grandchild, sister Bernadette, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May Anne Rest In Peace.

Reposing at the home of her daughter Peggy and Alo Connolly, Kildangan, Tullamore, on Tuesday, May 1 from 4pm until Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning, May 2 to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial after Mass in Milltown Cemetery, Co. Westmeath.

