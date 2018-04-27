Deaths in Longford - Friday, April 27, 2018 - evening

Tom Farrell, Belville, Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred, suddenly, at his home, on Thursday, April 26 of Tom Farrell, Belville, Ballinagh, Cavan. Beloved husband of Bridget and devoted father of Linda (McSherry). Sadly missed by his loving wife and daughter, son-in-law Charles, adored grandchildren Emma and Paul, Emma’s husband Owen, Paul’s partner Anne-Marie, great-grandchildren Ella and Charlie, all his extended family and many friends. May he Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his home on Friday, April 27 from 12 noon until 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning, April 28 to St Felim’s Church, Ballinagh, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the New Cemetery, Crossdoney Road.

A shuttle bus will operate from the Community Centre car park at Lower Main Street, Ballinagh, on Friday. House Private to family on Saturday morning please.

Joe Berrigan, Clonark, Cornafulla, Athlone, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully after a long illness in the loving care of the staff of Retreat Nursing Home, Athlone, on Thursday, April 26 of Joe Berrigan, Clonark, Cornafulla, Athlone, Roscommon. Deeply regretted by his sisters, Sr Marian Berrigan (Sr Vincent) Convent of Mercy Longford-Athlone, Teresa Greene, Ballydangan, & Nancy Cogavin, Creagh, Sadly missed by his nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours & friends.

May He Rest In Peace. Reposing on Friday evening at Retreat Nursing Home from 5pm to 7pm. Mass of the resurrection in St Brigid's church, Drum on Saturday at 12 noon followed by burial in the local cemetery.

James ‘Jim’ Gilmartin, Lisdrumrea, Kilnagross, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

The death occurred on Thursday, April 26 of James ‘Jim’ Gilmartin, Lisdrumrea, Kilnagross, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim, suddenly at his residence.

Sadly missed by his sister Nora-Teresa (New York), brothers Thomas Patrick (Gowel) and Joe (Mohill), brother-in-law Jerry, sister-in-law Olivia, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later

