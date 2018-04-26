Deaths in Longford - Thursday, April 26, 2018 - evening

Hazel Moorhead (née Auchmuty), Creevaghmore House, Creevaghmore, Ballymahon, Longford

The death occurred, at her residence in the loving care of her family, on Wednesday, April 25 of Hazel Moorhead (née Auchmuty), Creevaghmore House, Creevaghmore, Ballymahon, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Alec, daughter Hilda, sons Trevor and Walter. Sadly missed by her sons and daughters, William, Roy, Rosalind, Emily, Albert, Ethel, Grace, Harold, Audrey, Florence and Sylvia, her beloved grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, cousins, friends and neighbours.

Reposed in Thomond Lodge nursing Home, Ballymahon on Thursday, April 26 from 4.30pm until 8.30pm. Funeral Service in St Munis' Church, Forgney on Friday, April 27 at 2pm, followed by burial in St Catherine's Graveyard, Ballymahon. ‘The Lord is my Shepherd’. House private please.



Tom Farrell, Belville, Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred, suddenly, at his home, on Thursday, April 26 of Tom Farrell, Belville, Ballinagh, Cavan. Beloved husband of Bridget and devoted father of Linda (McSherry). Sadly missed by his loving wife and daughter, son-in-law Charles, adored grandchildren Emma and Paul, Emma’s husband Owen, Paul’s partner Anne-Marie, great-grandchildren Ella and Charlie, all his extended family and many friends. May he Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his home on Friday, April 27 from 12 noon until 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning, April 28 to St Felim’s Church, Ballinagh, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the New Cemetery, Crossdoney Road.

A shuttle bus will operate from the Community Centre car park at Lower Main St., Ballinagh, on Friday. House Private to family on Saturday morning please.

Anne Brennan (née Egan), Corskeagh, Strokestown, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully at the Galway Clinic, on Thursday, April 26 of Anne Brennan (née Egan), Corskeagh, Strokestown, Roscommon. Beloved wife of Eugene. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing husband, mother Mary, brother Paddy, sisters Celia and Christina, extended family, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Removal on Friday, April 27 to Strokestown Parish Church to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11am. Body donated to Medical Science at U.C.H.G.

Joe Berrigan, Clonark, Cornafulla, Athlone, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully after a long illness in the loving care of the staff of Retreat Nursing Home, Athlone, on Thursday, April 26 of Joe Berrigan, Clonark, Cornafulla, Athlone, Roscommon. Deeply regretted by his sisters, Sr Marian Berrigan (Sr Vincent) Convent of Mercy Longford-Athlone, Teresa Greene, Ballydangan, & Nancy Cogavin, Creagh, Sadly missed by his nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours & friends.

May He Rest In Peace. Reposing on Friday evening at Retreat Nursing Home from 5 o'clock to 7 o'clock. Mass of the resurrection in St. Brigid's church, Drum on Saturday at 12 noon followed by burial in the local cemetery.

