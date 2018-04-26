Deaths in Longford - Thursday, April 26, 2018

Hazel Moorhead (née Auchmuty), Creevaghmore House, Creevaghmore, Ballymahon, Longford

The death occurred, at her residence in the loving care of her family, on Wednesday, April 25 of Hazel Moorhead (née Auchmuty), Creevaghmore House, Creevaghmore, Ballymahon, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Alec, daughter Hilda, sons Trevor and Walter. Sadly missed by her sons and daughters, William, Roy, Rosalind, Emily, Albert, Ethel, Grace, Harold, Audrey, Florence and Sylvia, her beloved grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, cousins, friends and neighbours.

Reposing in Thomond Lodge nursing Home, Ballymahon on Thursday, April 26 from 4.30pm until 8.30pm. Funeral Service in St Munis' Church, Forgney on Friday, April 27 at 2pm, followed by burial in St Catherine's Graveyard, Ballymahon. ‘The Lord is my Shepherd’. House private please.

Michael ‘Micky’ Cronogue, Viewmount, Dublin Road, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in Tallaght Hospital, Dublin, surrounded by his loving family, on Monday, April 23 of Michael ‘Micky’ Cronogue, Viewmount, Dublin Road, Longford town and formerly of Granard, Co Longford. Predeceased by his brothers Matt, Jimmy and Johnny, sisters Julia and Maureen, nieces Noreen and Jane.

Micky will be sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, daughters Jean and Karen, sons Paul, John and David, grandchildren Adam, Brandon and Sofia, (sisters Bella and Kathleen, brother Tommy, Granard), nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. And while he lies in peaceful sleep, His memory we shall always keep. Rest In Peace.

Funeral prayers in Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Battery Road, Longford on Thursday morning April 26 at 11am followed with burial in Ballymacormack Cemetery. House Private Please, Family Only.

Frank Murray, Druminchin, Carrigallen, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Ballinamore Nursing Unit, on Tuesday, April 24 of Frank Murray, Druminchin, Carrigallen, Leitrim. Eldest son of the late Dan and Briget Murray. Sadly missed by his brothers Donal (Charlestown), Tom (New York) sisters Anna B McCabe (Longford), Ellen and Margaret (New York), brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, April 26 at 11am in St Mary's Church, Carrigallen, burial afterwards to adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to Ballinamore Nursing Unit Patient Comfort Fund c/o McGuckian Funeral Directors or any family member.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie



And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie