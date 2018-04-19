Deaths in Longford - Thursday, April 19, 2018 - evening

Martina McGurran (née Rea), McEoin Park, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Our lady’s Manor, Edgeworthstown, on Wednesday, April 18 of Martina McGurran (née Rea), McEoin Park, Longford Town, Longford. Martina will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her husband Benny, sons David, Christopher and his partner Tara, daughter Marie and her partner Oliver, sisters, brother, grandchildren Tamara, Shephany and Daisey, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road on Saturday, April 21 from 4pm until 6pm, concluding with prayers at 6pm. Removal on Sunday, April 22 to arrive at St Mel’s Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 1pm, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Family flowers only please. House strictly private please.

Tom Skelly, Cornaguillagh, Newtowncashel, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, on Monday, April 16 of Tom Skelly, Cornaguillagh, Newtowncashel, Longford. Sadly missed and remembered with love by his wife Mary,daughter Katherine ,sisters ,brothers in law, sisters in law,nieces,nephews, relatives and friends. May he Rest In Peace.

Removal on Friday, April 20 to arrive at the Church of the Blessed Virgin, Newtowncashel for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon, with interment afterwards in Cashel cemetery. House private please.

Elizabeth Kelly (née Finn), Killinordan, Scramogue, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Costello’s care home , Ballyleague, Lanesboro ,surrounded by her loving family, on Thursday, April 19 of Elizabeth Kelly (née Finn), Killinordan, Scramogue, Roscommon. Sadly missed by her heartbroken husband, Jimmy, sons Padraig (Scramogue), John (Fourmilehouse), daughters, Mary Teresa McGrath (Lanesboro), Martina McGlynn (Knockhall, Rooskey), daughter-in-law Ita, sons-in-law Joe and JP, grandchildren Tara, Karena, Conor, Sean, Brian, Louise & Eanna, sisters, twin sister, Sr Teresa (Manchester) and Beatrice (Deehan), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Leavy’s funeral home, Scramogue on Saturday, April 21 from 5pm to 7.30pm. Removal from the family home on Sunday, April 22 to St Anne’s Church arriving for funeral mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers to the Western Alzheimers c/o Tully’s funeral directors, Slatta, Kilglass, Co Roscommon or any family member. House strictly private at all times please.

Kathleen ‘Kathy’ Bohan (née Woods), Lobbyeslin, Gorvagh, Leitrim

The death occurred on Wednesday, April 18 of Kathleen ‘Kathy’ Bohan (nee Woods) Lobbyeslin, Gorvagh, Ck-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim, peacefully at Lisdarn Nursing Home Cavan.

Remains reposing at her home on Friday, April 20 from 1pm to 5pm, family time thereafter. Removal to St Patrick’s Church Mohill arriving at 7pm. Funeral mass on Saturday morning April 21 at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Christopher ‘Christy’ G. Clyne, Calverstown, Kilcullen, Kildare / Mohill, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, at Naas Hospital, surrounded by his loving daughter Christine, son-in-law Joey and Granddaughter Emma, on Wednesday, April 18 of Christopher ‘Christy’ G Clyne, Calverstown, Kilcullen, Co Kildare and formerly of St Anthony's, Boeshill, Mohill, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by his loving wife Bernadette and Son Kevin. Sadly missed by the staff and residents of Curragh Lawns Nursing Home, Nieces and Nephew, extended family and friends.

Reposed at his home at Calverstown, Kilcullen on Thursday, April 19 with Prayers at 8pm. Removal on Friday morning, April 20 at 8am to St. Patrick's Church, Mohill, arriving for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, Donations, if desired, to The Friends of Naas Hospital with donation box in House and Church. May Christopher Rest In Peace.

