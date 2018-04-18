Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, April 18, 2018 - afternoon

Hugh Keane, Clonfower, Lanesboro, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully at his residence, on Tuesday, April 17 of Hugh Keane, Clonfower, Lanesboro, Co Longford.

Deeply regretted by his son Padraig, daughter in law Maria, granddaughters Chloe & Nicole, extended family, neighbours and friends. R.I.P.

Reposing at Farrell's Funeral Home, Lanesboro on Wednesday, April 18 from 5pm to 7pm. Removal to St Mary's Church, Lanesboro arriving at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, April 19 at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Clonbonny Cemetery. Donations if desired to Renal Dialysis Unit Tullamore c/o Farrell's Funeral Directors.

Tom Skelly, Cornaguillagh, Newtowncashel, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, on Monday, April 16 of Tom Skelly, Cornaguillagh, Newtowncashel, Longford. Sadly missed and remembered with love by his wife Mary,daughter Katherine ,sisters ,brothers in law, sisters in law,nieces,nephews, relatives and friends. May he Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road on Thursday, April 19 from 5pm until 8pm,concluding with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Friday, April 20 to arrive at the Church of the Blessed Virgin, Newtowncashel for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon, with interment afterwards in Cashel cemetery. House private please.

Mary ‘May’ Flynn (née Kenny), Celbridge, Kildare / Moydow, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the staff at St Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown and surrounded by her family, on Monday, April 16 of Mary ‘May’ Flynn (née Kenny), Celbridge, Co Kildare and formerly of Moydow, Co Longford. Beloved wife of Denis and dear mother of Brian, Deirdre and Sean. Sadly missed by her loving husband, daughter, sons, and her children’s partners, mother Mary, sisters Angela and Geraldine, brothers Bernard and John, mother-in-law Angie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Removal from Cunningham's Funeral Home, Ardclough Road, Celbridge on Wednesday evening, April 18 to St Patrick’s Church, Celbridge arriving at 6pm. Funeral on Thursday afternoon, April 19 after 1.30pm Mass to Donacomper Cemetery. House Private and family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to St Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

Nora McArdle (née Dee), Drumnacor, Ballymahon, Longford

The death occurred on Monday, April 16 of Nora McArdle (nee Dee), Drumnacor, Ballymahon, Longford, peacefully in her residence.

Deeply regretted by her loving family, sons and daughters, Thomas, Seamus, Anthony, Catherine and Geraldine, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, her brothers and sisters Tom, Mick, Nellie and Kit, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her residence until Wednesday evening April 18 at 7pm. House private thereafter, please. Funeral Mass on Thursday, April 19 at 11am in St Matthew's Church, Ballymahon, followed by burial in Shrule Cemetery.

Kathleen ‘Kathy’ Bohan (née Woods), Lobbyeslin, Gorvagh, Leitrim

The death occurred on Wednesday, April 18 of Kathleen ‘Kathy’ Bohan (nee Woods) Lobbyeslin, Gorvagh, Ck-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim, peacefully at Lisdarn Nursing Home Cavan.

Remains reposing at her home Thursday, April 19 from 4pm to 11pm and on Friday, April 20 from 1pm to 5pm, family time thereafter. Removal to St Patrick’s Church Mohill arriving at 7pm. Funeral mass on Saturday morning April 21 at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Bridie ‘Bríd’ Prior, Wilfield Road, Sandymount, Dublin / Ballinamore, Leitrim

The death occurred on Monday, April 2 of Bridie ‘Bríd’ Prior, Wilfield Road, Sandymount, Dublin / formerly of Camagh, Ballinamore, Leitrim. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Fanagans Funeral Home, Aungier Street, Dublin, on Tuesday, April 17 from 5pm until 6.30pm. Funeral Mass in St Mary’s, Star of the Sea Church, Sandymount, on Wednesday morning, April 18, at 10am with burial afterwards in Oughteragh Cemetery, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim (arriving approximately 3.30pm).



