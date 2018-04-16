Deaths in Longford - Monday, April 16, 2018 - evening

Pauric Kiernan, Enaghan, Aughnacliffe, Longford

The death occurred on Sunday, April 15 of Pauric Kiernan, Enaghan, Aughnacliffe, Co Longford.

Predeceased by his father Johnny. Survived by his mother Katie, brothers Larry and Sean, sisters Margaret and Cathy, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, auntie, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence from 3pm tomorrow, Tuesday April 17, until removal on Wednesday morning April 18 to Sacred Heart Church, Arva for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Gowna Cemetery. Family flowers only. No Mass cards. Donations in lieu to St Christopher's Services or Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Longford.

Margaret ‘Maggie’ Hand (née Gaffney), Larkfield, Dring, Longford / Kilcogy, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital, in her 95th year, on Sunday, April 15 of Margaret ‘Maggie’ Hand (nee Gaffney), Larkfield, Dring, Co Longford and formerly Freeduff, Kilcogy, Co Cavan. Predeceased by her husband, Thomas. Deeply regretted by her loving sons, Seamus, John and Peter; daughter-in-law Margaret; grandaughters Ciara and Emer, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces and a large circle of friends.RIP.

Reposing at the residence of her son Seamus and daughter-in-law Margaret, in Larkfield, Dring, on Monday, April 16 from 11am. Removal on Monday evening to St Columba's Church, Mullinalaghta, arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, April 17 at 12 noon with burial immediately afterwards in the local cemetery. House private on Monday evening from 5pm, please. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to St Columba's Church Fund.

Shay ‘Shane’ Reynolds, Clooncolry, Dromod, Leitrim

The death occurred, following a short illness at the Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Sunday, April 15 of Shay ‘Shane’ Reynolds, Clooncolry, Dromod, Leitrim. Predeceased by his parents Jim and Dolly, his brother Gerry and his son Kevin, sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Mary, sons Cathal and John, son in law Simon, daughter in law Nicola, grandson Kian, granddaughter Laila, sisters Maureen Hanley (Strokestown) and Betty Murray (Greystones) brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many, many friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home on Tuesday, April 17 from 2pm until 8pm. Removal on Wednesday, April 18 to arrive at St Joseph’s Church, Cloonturk, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in the Cloonmorris Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to M.R.I. Scanner Fund at Regional Hospital, Mullingar c/o McGowan Funeral Directors (donation box in church).

House private outside reposing times.

Bridie ‘Bríd’ Prior, Wilfield Road, Sandymount, Dublin / Ballinamore, Leitrim

The death occurred on Monday, April 2 of Bridie ‘Bríd’ Prior, Wilfield Road, Sandymount, Dublin / formerly of Camagh, Ballinamore, Leitrim. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Fanagans Funeral Home, Aungier Street, Dublin, on Tuesday, April 17 from 5pm until 6.30pm. Funeral Mass in St Mary’s, Star of the Sea Church, Sandymount, on Wednesday morning, April 18, at 10am with burial afterwards in Oughteragh Cemetery, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim (arriving approximately 3.30pm).



