Deaths in Longford - Sunday, April 15, 2018

Margaret ‘Maggie’ Hand (née Gaffney), Larkfield, Dring, Longford / Kilcogy, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital, in her 95th year, on Sunday, April 15 of Margaret ‘Maggie’ Hand (nee Gaffney), Larkfield, Dring, Co Longford and formerly Freeduff, Kilcogy, Co Cavan. Predeceased by her husband, Thomas. Deeply regretted by her loving sons, Seamus, John and Peter; daughter-in-law Margaret; grandaughters Ciara and Emer, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces and a large circle of friends.RIP.

Reposing at the residence of her son Seamus and daughter-in-law Margaret, in Larkfield, Dring, on Sunday evening, April 15 from 6pm until 10pm and again on Monday, April 16 from 11am. Removal on Monday evening to St Columba's Church, Mullinalaghta, arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, April 17 at 12 noon with burial immediately afterwards in the local cemetery. House private on Monday evening from 5pm, please. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to St Columba's Church Fund.

Alan Sheridan, Cloncoose, Ballinalee, Longford



The death occurred, after a short illness in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Temple Street Children's Hospital, Dublin, on Friday, April 13 of Alan Sheridan, Cloncoose, Ballinalee, Longford, aged 13 years.

Sadly missed by his loving family, father Michael, mother Audrey, sister Hillary, brother John, grandparents Frank Sheridan, Martin and Betty Shannon, uncles, aunts, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposed at his residence (Cloncoose, Ballinalee), on Sunday, April 15 from 3pm until 7pm. Removal on Monday, April 16 to arrive at The Holy Trinity Church, Ballinalee for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery, Longford.

No flowers please, donations if desired to Temple Street Children's Hospital, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member. House strictly private outside of reposing times please.

Directions to Residence: Take the Granard Road out of Ballinalee village and the house is approximately a mile away on the right hand side – please follow the directional signs.

Hilda McWeeney (née Naylor), Cloone Road, Mohill, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully following a short illness, on Saturday, April 14 of Hilda McWeeney (nee Naylor) Cloone Road, Mohill, Co Leitrim and formerly of Park Road, Longford town. Predeceased by her sister Nuala and her brother Harold. Sadly missed by her loving husband Michael, children Danny, Sharon and Frank, Brother and sisters Mona, Leslie, Edwin, Hazel, and Olivia, grandchildren Niamh, Ava, Anthony, Tristan and Darragh, son in law Tony, daughters in law Cynthia and Sandra, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposed at her residence on Sunday, April 15 from 2pm to 7pm. Removal to St Patrick's Church, Mohill, Monday morning, April 16 for funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House private at all other times. Donations if desired to North West Hospice, Sligo.

Shay ‘Shane’ Reynolds, Clooncolry, Dromod, Leitrim

The death occurred, following a short illness at the Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Sunday, April 15 of Shay ‘Shane’ Reynolds, Clooncolry, Dromod, Leitrim. Predeceased by his parents Jim and Dolly, his brother Gerry and his son Kevin, sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Mary, sons Cathal and John, son in law Simon, daughter in law Nicola, grandson Kian, granddaughter Laila, sisters Maureen Hanley (Strokestown) and Betty Murray (Greystones) brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many, many friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home on Tuesday, April 17 from 2pm until 8pm. Removal on Wednesday, April 18 to arrive at St Joseph’s Church, Cloonturk, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in the Cloonmorris Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to M.R.I. Scanner Fund at Regional Hospital, Mullingar c/o McGowan Funeral Directors (donation box in church).

House private outside reposing times.

Anthony Cox, Ballyfeeney, Scramogue, Roscommon

The death occurred, suddenly at Mullingar General Hospital, on Friday, April 13 of Anthony Cox, Ballyfeeney, Scramogue, Roscommon. Deeply regretted by his brothers Sean (USA), James (Longford), sisters-in-law Carmel, Margaret and Mary, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, his good neighbours, relatives and friends. May He Rest in Peace.

Anthony will repose at Leavy's Funeral Home, Scramogue on Sunday, April 15 from 5pm to 7pm with Removal to the Sacred Heart Church, Kilglass to arrive at 7.30pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Monday, April 16 at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Scramogue Cemetery.

Bridie ‘Bríd’ Prior, Wilfield Road, Sandymount, Dublin / Ballinamore, Leitrim

The death occurred on Monday, April 2 of Bridie ‘Bríd’ Prior, Wilfield Road, Sandymount, Dublin / formerly of Camagh, Ballinamore, Leitrim. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Fanagans Funeral Home, Aungier Street, Dublin, on Tuesday, April 17 from 5pm until 6.30pm. Funeral Mass in St Mary’s, Star of the Sea Church, Sandymount, on Wednesday morning, April 18, at 10am with burial afterwards in Oughteragh Cemetery, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim (arriving approximately 3.30pm).



If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie



And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie