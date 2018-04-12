Deaths in Longford - Thursday, April 12, 2018 - evening

John Clabby, Skerries, Dublin / Santry, Dublin / Lanesboro, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at Bebhin unit ward, St Mary's hospital, surrounded by his loving family, on Thursday, April 12 of John Clabby, Skerries, Dublin, late of Lorcan Grove, Santry, Dublin and Lanesboro, Longford. Husband of the late Bridie, John will be sadly missed by his loving daughter Noeleen, son Tony, brother Billy, sister Cella, son-in-law Mick, daughter-in-law Marie, his adored seven grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Lannon's funeral home Skerries on Friday, April 13 from 7pm to 9pm. Removal on Saturday, April 14 to the Holy Child Church Whitehall, arriving 9.45 for 10am funeral mass, burial afterwards in Deans Grange cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Bebhin unit St Mary's hospital, donation box at church. All enquiries to Lannon's funeral directors 01-8491277.

Rónan Lenihan, 62 Grian Ard, Ardnacassa, Longford Town, Longford / Drogheda, Louth / Galway City, Galway

The death occurred on Tuesday, April 10 of Rónan Lenihan, 62 Grian Ard, Ardnacassa, Longford and formerly of Matson Lodge, Ballymakenny Road, Drogheda, Co Louth and native of Galway City, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family and friends.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, mother Íde, daughters Heather and Frances, sisters Darina and Aisling, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Rest in peace.

Funeral Mass on Friday, April 13 at 11am in St Mel’s Cathedral, Longford followed by private cremation. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society c/o Kelly’s Funeral Directors.

Ronan McLoughlin, Clooncarne, Bornacoola, Leitrim

The death occurred, suddenly in London, on Thursday, April 5 of Ronan McLoughlin, Clooncarne, Bornacoola, Co Leitrim. Deeply regretted by his parents Seamus and Patricia, brother Fintan, uncles, aunts, cousins relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford, Saturday, April 14 from 11.30am with prayers at 1pm followed by removal to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan for cremation at 2.30 pm. House strictly private please.

No flowers please, donations, if desired, to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Fund c/o McGowan Funeral Directors. Donation box in funeral home.

Michael Patrick ‘Mickey’ Mahon, Aughnahunshin, Bornacoola, Leitrim

The death occurred, in Luton, England, on Tuesday, March 27 of Michael Patrick ‘Mickey’ Mahon, Aughnahunshin, Bornacoola, Co. Leitrim and Luton, England. Predeceased by his father; Michael John.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving mother; Una, sisters; Caroline and Lorraine, brother; Paschal, niece, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Mickey Rest in Peace. Funeral Arrangements Later.

Sean Maguire, Drumerkane, Aughavas, Leitrim

The death occurred on Sunday, March 11 of Sean Maguire, Carmel, New York and formerly of Drumerkane, Aughavas, Co Leitrim who passed away in New York.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his wife, Kerry, brothers, sisters, relatives and friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Burial will take place in Gate of Heaven cemetery New York. A Memorial Mass will be held at St Joseph's Church, Aughavas on Sunday, April 15 2018 at 11.30am.



